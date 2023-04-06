Home »  Living Healthy »  Brain: Eating These 'Brain Foods' Could Boost Your Brain Health

Brain: Eating These 'Brain Foods' Could Boost Your Brain Health

Read on as we share some nutritious foods you can add to your diet to boost your brain health.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Apr 6, 2023 02:52 IST
3-Min Read
Brain: Eating These Brain Foods Could Boost Your Brain Health

Certain foods can help boost our brain health

The brain is one of the most important organs of the human body, responsible for regulating every other function of the body. While most individuals believe that brains stop developing once a person is an adult, recent research has proved this notion to be untrue. 

In fact, the brain can continue to develop and grow throughout one's life, with proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. When it comes to keeping the brain healthy, diet plays a vital role. Therefore, it is essential to consume the right foods that help to boost brain function, cognitive skills, and memory. 

8 “Brain Foods” that could enhance your brain's health:



1. Blueberries

One of the most well-known Brain foods, blueberries are packed with antioxidants, which help to enhance brain function and prevent premature aging. These tiny fruits also contain Gallic acid, which helps to protect the brain from oxidative stress, inflammation, and neurodegeneration.

2. Leafy Greens

Leafy greens, such as Kale, spinach, and collard greens, are rich in vitamins like K, C, and E, which help to regenerate the brain cells and improve cognitive function. They are also packed with antioxidants, which help to reduce inflammation and prevent neurodegeneration.

3. Fatty Fish

Fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna, are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which play a vital role in brain function and maintaining cognitive ability. These fatty acids help to improve memory, protect the brain from cognitive decline, and reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease.

4. Nuts

Nuts, such as walnuts, almonds, and pecans, are a good source of healthy fats, vitamin E, and antioxidants. These nutrients help to protect the brain against oxidative stress and inflammation, and also enhance cognitive function.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice that contains Curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps to prevent neurodegeneration and improve brain function. Curcumin also increases the production of Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), a protein that plays a vital role in brain function and nerve growth.

6. Eggs

Eggs are a great source of choline, which is an essential nutrient required for brain development and health. Choline helps to enhance memory performance and cognitive function. It also helps to reduce inflammation in the brain and protect against neurodegeneration.

7. Berries

Berries, such as raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries, are rich in antioxidants, which help to reduce inflammation and cognitive decline. They also contain anthocyanins, a plant compound that helps to improve brain function and delay cognitive aging.

8. Avocado

Apart from being a high source of healthy fats, avocados also contain vitamin K and folate, which help to improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline. These nutrients play a vital role in brain development, nerve transmission, and blood clotting.

Consuming Brain Foods is an excellent way to promote brain health, cognitive function, and memory. A balanced diet containing these “Brain Foods” will help to protect against neurodegeneration and promote overall brain health. Incorporating these foods into your diet, coupled with regular exercise and adequate sleep, can improve your cognitive skills and keep your brain functioning optimally, regardless of your age.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

