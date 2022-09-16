“Boon For Diabetes”: Nutritionist Explains Tulsi’s Effects On Insulin
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra calls Tulsi a “boon for diabetes” in her recent Instagram Stories.
Diabetes: Adding tulsi to your diet can make you more sensitive to insulin and lower sugar levels
Diabetes, an extremely common ailment, is a health condition that is hugely impacted by the food you consume. High blood sugar levels from diabetes can damage your nerves, eyes, kidneys, and other organs if left untreated. There are three main types of diabetes – type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes. Following the prescribed medication, maintaining healthy body weight and eating healthy are some of the ways to keep your blood sugar level in check. Adding another tip to the list, nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram Stories shares that intake of a specific herb can keep blood sugar spikes in check. She even calls it a “boon for diabetes.”
No, it's not any rare herb, but Tulsi, which is grown in a majority of Indian households. The nutritionist explains that the Tulsi leaves are blessed with anti-oxidant properties and essential oils that produce components such as eugenol, methyl eugenol, and caryophyllene. These compounds, according to the nutritionist, aid the secretion of insulin and also increases the body's sensitivity to insulin.
Diet plays a crucial role in tackling diseases. In another post, Lovneet Batra also suggests 10 food items that people with diabetes should eat to control their blood sugar levels. Wondering what they are?
This is what she suggests:
1. Whole Grain
2. Chia seeds
3. Fruits
4. Vegetables
5. Garlic
6. Coriander seeds
7. Paneer ka phool
8. Buckwheat (Kuttu) tea
9. Bitter gourd petha juice
10. Apple cider vinegar
Watch the detailed video here:
Regular diabetes tests are also advised for early detection as well as management of blood sugar levels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.