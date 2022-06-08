Do You Have Binge Eating Disorder? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Shares 7 Ways To Keep It In Check
People with binge eating disorder frequently consume excessive amounts of food and are unable to stop eating
Binge Eating: People seek food when they are upset or disturbe
Binge eating is a disorder where people consume a large amount of food in a short period of time till they feel uncomfortable. Even though they are already stuffed, people feel compelled to continue. In some cases, even when they are not hungry, they can eat a lot of food, that too rapidly. In addition to eating enormous amounts of food to the point of discomfort, the disorder is also marked by a sensation of loss of control while eating, as well as a sense of shame or guilt. To address the issue, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared a few tips on Instagram, to help people keep the binge in check, or even stop binge-eating completely.
She says that many people seek food when they are upset or disturbed. At some point in our lives, stress disrupts our eating routines and, as a result, all our weight-loss efforts go waste.
“An angry phone call, any festival, children's exams, an argument with your spouse or a difference of opinion with your mother-in-law may trigger the well-under-control tongue to begin a binge which seems uncontrollable. And by the time you are through with it, the damage is done,” says Anjali Mukerjee.
She adds that after all, the world isn't flawless, with peaceful workplaces, well-behaved children, and patient spouses. When we are stressed, we are all drawn to food for comfort. When your emotions are pushed to their breaking point, your eyes will search and find food, and your binge-eating will commence. You feel terrible about having blown your diet once the storm has passed.
Saying this she offers 7 tips to stop binge-eating:
1) Maintain meal times
2) Avoid keeping snacks like chocolates, cakes and pastries in the house. If you feel the need to binge, take 5-8 almonds and 5-8 raisins. The protein in the almonds and sweet taste of the raisins will remove the urge to binge.
3) Eat whole grains and pulses with your meals. They add fibre and complex carbs to your meals and prevent you from binge-eating.
4) Do not miss out on exercises. As long as you are working out, a couple of binge-worthy foods will not make you gain weight. Soon after the binge, get in control again.
5) Do not skip breakfast. Eat a moderate lunch. Have a light dinner at least three hours before bedtime.
6) If you have eaten anything wrong gin one meal, substitute your next meal with only fruits like apple, orange, pomegranate, guava, pear and sweet lime to make up for the excess food.
7) Remember, that the only way to increase muscle mass and, in turn, your metabolic rate is by exercising. Do not give up on exercising, till you have achieved your target weight.
Here's her post:
In addition to following these tips, try inculcating healthy eating habits to prevent or at least worsen binge-eating.
