Bet You Didn't Know About These Health Benefits Of Popcorn

As compared to other snacks, popcorn has a lot of health benefits associated to it which you may not be aware of. Read on to know the many rare health benefits of popcorn.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 22, 2017 06:41 IST
2-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. People who eat popcorn get 250% more whole grains
  2. Not only fibre, popcorn also gives you protein
  3. Because popcorn is so airy all you get is fibre and very less calories

Heading for a movie? The first thing that pops in your mind is to grab a large-sized bucket of buttery popcorn that you can enjoy throughout the movie. But a whole lot of unhealthy add-ons like butter and cheese have given this snack a bad rep. Heads up! Those little light-weight kernels can give you whole lot of health benefits. But they go unrecognized most of the time. As compared to other snacks, popcorn has a lot of health benefits associated to it which you may not be aware of.

Rare health benefits of popcorn
Read on to know the many rare health benefits of popcorn.

1. Popcorn is whole grain

The term whole grain would typically remind you of bread flecked with bran or a bowl of oatmeal. Now you can include popcorn in that as well. People who eat popcorn get 250% more whole grains in their diet as compared to those who do not. It's also high in fibre.

2. Protein

Not only fibre, popcorn also gives you protein. It is one of the many rare health benefits of popcorn. Three and half cups of protein would give you 4 grams of protein.

3. Antioxidants

This may also come to you by surprise but popcorn is full of polyphenols. Polyphenols is the compound present in tea and in berries which is known to risk cancer risk in people and give them a healthier heart.

4. Low calories

The small kernels which pop and become large in size with the heat are filled with air. Because popcorn is so airy, all you get is the fibre and very less calories. Three whole cups of popcorn would only give you 100 calories.

5. Snacking and weight loss

Snacking can either promote or prevent weight loss. All you need to do is make a smart choice when it comes to snacking. A whole grain, with fibre and protein content and low calories, popcorn is the ideal snack for weight loss. It curbs hunger and prevents you from overeating and also meets your body's nutritional needs. This is one of the many rare health benefits of popcorn. 

