Benefits Of Standing In Your Daily Routine
Making it a habit in your daily routine can significantly improve physical and mental well-being. Here are the health benefits of standing daily.
In today's sedentary lifestyle, prolonged sitting has become a common habit, leading to various health concerns. Studies show that excessive sitting increases the risk of obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and poor posture. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends reducing sitting time and incorporating standing into daily routines to improve overall health. Standing not only burns more calories than sitting but also promotes better circulation, reduces muscle stiffness, and enhances energy levels. Incorporating simple changes like standing while working, talking on the phone, or stretching can contribute to long-term health benefits and prevent lifestyle-related diseases.
Health benefits of standing
Here are the health benefits of standing daily.
1. Reduces risk of obesity
Standing burns more calories than sitting, helping to prevent weight gain and reduce the risk of obesity.
2. Improves posture and spine health
Standing helps maintain proper spinal alignment, reducing back pain and the risk of musculoskeletal disorders.
3. Boosts heart health
According to the American Heart Association, standing improves blood circulation and lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
4. Lowers blood sugar levels
Standing after meals has been shown to regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.
5. Increases energy and focus
Standing helps fight fatigue, increases alertness, and improves concentration during work or daily tasks.
6. Reduces risk of chronic diseases
Sitting for long hours is linked to various chronic diseases. Standing helps prevent conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and metabolic disorders.
7. Enhances muscle strength
Standing activates muscles, keeping them engaged and preventing stiffness or weakness caused by prolonged sitting.
8. Encourages better digestion
Sitting for long periods after meals slows digestion. Standing aids better digestion and reduces bloating.
How to incorporate more standing into your day
Making small but effective changes in your routine can increase your standing time and improve your health.
1. Use a standing desk, switch between sitting and standing while working.
2. Take standing breaks; stand up and stretch every 30–60 minutes.
3. Stand while talking, take calls or have conversations while standing.
4. Move while watching TV, stand or walk in place during commercial breaks.
5. Opt for active transportation, walk short distances instead of using a vehicle.
6. Do household chores, activities like cooking and cleaning involve standing and light movement.
Standing is a simple yet effective way to improve health and prevent lifestyle diseases. Health experts, including the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommend reducing prolonged sitting and incorporating standing into daily activities. While standing alone is not a substitute for exercise, it plays a crucial role in maintaining overall well-being. Making conscious efforts to stand more can enhance posture, energy levels, and heart health, leading to a healthier and more active lifestyle.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
