Asthma: Try These Home Remedies For Relief If You Have Asthma
Read on as we share home remedies that can pose helpful for people with asthma.
Some home remedies can help manage asthma and can be used along with medication
Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that needs proper medical attention that can only be provided by a certified medical professional. In case of an asthma attack, it's important to seek urgent medical attention immediately.
Early management and accurate treatment plan by a certified doctor can help prevent severe breathing difficulties or suffocation. In this article, we list some effective home remedies that can help you better manage asthma.
Try these home remedies to manage asthma:
1. Clove
In Indian cuisine, clove is a common ingredient. It might also be beneficial for asthma. To create a decoction, it is utilised. To make the decoction, boil some water with some black pepper, some tulsi (basil) leaves, and coarse clove powder. Your Ayurvedic physician might advise drinking this concoction. More study is required to support these statements, though. Therefore, before using it, please get medical advice.
2. Mulethi
Mulethi is also referred to as liquorice root or yashtimadhu. It is a member of the Fabaceae family and is referred to by its scientific name, Glycyrrhiza galbra. It might be able to aid in the treatment of asthma. Your Ayurvedic doctor can advise drinking a tea made from licorice root. Take the root and boil it in water to produce the tea. This tea may be beneficial for those with asthma. However, before using it, please get medical advice. Never self-medicate.
3. Star anise
Star anise might be able to aid in the treatment of asthma. It might aid with bronchial cough brought on by asthma, together with honey. As a result, it might be a herb prescribed by Ayurvedic doctors. However, more study is needed to demonstrate its impact on asthma. Please get medical advice before using it, and never self-medicate.
4. Acupuncture
Thin needles are inserted into certain body sites during this conventional Chinese medicine procedure. There is little evidence that acupuncture is effective as an asthma treatment, despite the claims of some asthmatics that it reduces their symptoms. There are various other benefits of acupuncture and is considered beneficial.
5. Honey
Honey is readily available food in Indian households and has been used to cure sore throats, cold and various other health issues. Honey may also pose helpful in managing asthma. A study found that consuming honey has been linked to improvement in lung function and breathing. Although, the research on this is limited.
6. Garlic
According to study, garlic provides a number of health advantages, including anti-inflammatory qualities. Garlic may be able to assist soothe your symptoms because asthma is an inflammatory condition. Garlic has also appeared to lessen bronchial inflammation.
7. Caffeine
Caffeine is considered a bronchadilator. This means that it can help open up the pathways to your lungs. This also means that it can help manage respiratory muscle fatigue. Along with this, consuming caffeine in normal amounts regularly can also reduce your changes of developing adult asthma. Furthermore, caffeine has posed more beneficial for women in respect to asthma, if consumed daily.
Please talk to your healthcare provider or a certified medical specialist to design a competent asthma management control plan that's tailored to your specific situation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.