Asthma Attacks May Be More Frequent In Monsoon; Follow These Management Tips
Read below as we share tips to manage asthma in monsoons.
Identify and avoid common allergens that trigger your asthma during the monsoons
Asthma (bronchial asthma) is a chronic respiratory condition which can make breathing challenging. When breathing normally, the muscles surrounding the airways are relaxed and enable the air to flow freely. However, that is not the case for asthmatics. Asthmatic people may be at danger from the numerous bacterial and viral diseases that the monsoon season brings.
Rains boost flora, which raises the amount of pollen in the air and is a major trigger for asthma episodes. The risks for those with asthma are further increased by untreated cold and flu illnesses. Luckily, there are simple tips you can add to your routine to better manage asthma in monsoons. Let's find out.
10 Tips to help you manage asthma in monsoons:
1. Stay updated on weather conditions
Keep track of weather forecasts and be prepared for any changes that may affect your asthma. This will help you plan your activities accordingly and avoid situations that may trigger an asthma attack during the monsoons.
2. Keep indoor areas dry
Moisture can cause the growth of mould, a common trigger for asthma. Ensure that your home, workplace, and other indoor areas are dry and well-ventilated. Use dehumidifiers or air conditioning to control humidity levels.
3. Clean and dust regularly
Dust mites, another common trigger for asthma, thrive in humid environments. Clean your indoor spaces regularly, including carpets, curtains, and furniture, to reduce dust accumulation. Use a damp cloth or a vacuum with a filter to avoid spreading dust.
4. Keep windows and doors closed during rain
Heavy rainfall can bring allergens and pollutants into your home. Keep windows and doors closed to prevent these allergens from entering, especially during peak rainfall hours. Instead, use air purifiers to maintain good indoor air quality.
5. Avoid outdoor moulds
Moulds thrive in moist areas such as puddles or damp ground during monsoons. Minimise your exposure to outdoor mould by avoiding areas with standing water, wet leaves, or piles of debris. If you must be outdoors, wear a mask to filter out airborne allergens.
6. Control humidity levels
High humidity can worsen asthma symptoms. Use dehumidifiers or air conditioners to reduce indoor humidity levels, aiming for 30-50%. This will prevent the growth of mould and reduce triggers for asthma attacks.
7. Avoid exposure to allergens
Identify and avoid common allergens that trigger your asthma during the monsoons. These can include pollen, dust mites, pet dander, or specific mould spores. Take necessary precautions such as using allergy-proof bedding or keeping pets away from bedrooms.
8. Keep medication handy
Always carry your prescribed asthma medication, including inhalers, with you. Be prepared for unexpected triggers or asthma attacks by ensuring you have quick access to your medication.
9. Strengthen your immune system
A strong immune system can help reduce the frequency and severity of asthma attacks. Maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, get enough sleep, and manage stress to keep your immune system in good shape.
10. Follow your asthma action plan
Consistently follow the treatment plan and advice provided by your healthcare professional. Regularly monitor your symptoms, use prescribed medications as directed, and attend scheduled follow-up appointments to manage your asthma effectively during the monsoons.
Follow these management tips to stay fit and keep you asthma under control through the monsoon.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
