Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

In Ancient Ayurveda Withania somnifera that is Ashwagandha or popularly known as Indian Ginseng is a herb that can be used for various medicinal purposes. It's a spice popularly grown in India, Middle East & Africa. The root and berry both used to formulate into medicines and herbal supplements. It promises many of its health benefits due to having high concentration of "Withanolides" which has life prolonging properties such as helping body to recover from stress, anxiety, depression, fatigue and sleeplessness while promoting overall health. It's an immunity booster and supports physical endurance too.
Ashwagandha health benefits
1. Deep sleep and enhanced memory
If you are suffering from insomnia, including this herb in your diet can curb your problem. Ashwagandha showed a wonderful ability to induce deep, restful sleep and improve non restorative sleep which makes you feel rested, rejuvenated and energised. Not just that, it also improves memory. Ashwagandha has been seen to increase acetylcholine levels in the brain, which are correlated with improved memory, brain function and intelligence.
2. Supports immune and cognitive function
This herb helps to maintain a healthy balance between the nervous system, endocrine glands and immune system, thus reducing the harmful effects of long-term stress on the body and mind. Ashwagandha root powder possesses free radical scavenging activity.
3. Improves energy and vitality
As an adaptogen, Ashwagandha root capsules boost our adrenal system by normalizing the cortisol levels of the body and also sustains energy levels, strength, and vitality, including physical activity. It also improves testosterone and dhea-s levels. It also improves sports performance by improving energy, recovery and endurance and reducing fatigue and stress.
The health benefits of this herb are well known. You can consult your doctor or nutritionist to know how to safely use this herb and in what quantity.
(Mr. Anil Khandelwal is an Ayurvedic Expert and Founder of The Yogic Secrets)
