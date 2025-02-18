Are You Overusing Aspirin? Know Signs, Risks & What To Do
Aspirin Overuse Signs: Below we discuss the signs and risks of aspirin overuse and how to overcome it.
Aspirin is a widely used medication that belongs to the class of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). It works as a pain reliever, fever reducer, and anti-inflammatory agent and is also prescribed in low doses to prevent heart attacks and strokes by thinning the blood. While aspirin can be highly beneficial when used correctly, overusing it can lead to serious health risks, including gastrointestinal bleeding, kidney damage, and an increased risk of stroke due to excessive blood thinning. Chronic overuse can also cause a condition called salicylate toxicity, which can be life-threatening if not addressed. In this article, we discuss the signs and risks of aspirin overuse and how to overcome it.
Signs of aspirin overuse
1. Frequent stomach pain or ulcers
Aspirin can irritate the stomach lining, leading to gastritis, ulcers, and even gastrointestinal bleeding, which may present as dark stools or vomiting blood.
2. Tinnitus
One of the early signs of aspirin toxicity is a persistent ringing or buzzing in the ears.
3. Dizziness and confusion
Overuse can affect the nervous system, leading to dizziness, headaches, mental fog, and even hallucinations in severe cases.
4. Shortness of breath or rapid breathing
High doses of aspirin can cause respiratory distress and hyperventilation, especially in those with asthma.
5. Unusual bruising or bleeding
Since aspirin thins the blood, excessive use may cause frequent nosebleeds, unexplained bruises, or prolonged bleeding from minor cuts.
6. Swelling in ands or feet
Fluid retention due to kidney damage from chronic aspirin use can lead to swelling in the limbs.
7. Fatigue and weakness
Persistent aspirin overuse can cause anaemia due to internal bleeding, leading to constant tiredness.
Risks of aspirin overuse
- Long-term use can erode the stomach lining, increasing the risk of stomach ulcers and internal bleeding.
- Overuse can reduce kidney function, leading to chronic kidney disease over time.
- High doses can stress the liver, potentially leading to liver failure in extreme cases.
- Although aspirin is used to prevent strokes, excessive blood thinning may lead to hemorrhagic strokes (bleeding in the brain).
- Giving aspirin to children with viral infections can cause this rare but serious condition affecting the brain and liver.
Tips to overcome aspirin overuse
- Only take aspirin as directed by a doctor and avoid self-medicating, especially for chronic pain.
- If you experience unusual bleeding, stomach pain, or dizziness, seek medical attention immediately.
- For minor pain relief, consider alternatives like acetaminophen (paracetamol) or non-aspirin NSAIDs, but consult a doctor before switching.
- If aspirin is necessary, take it with food or an enteric-coated tablet to reduce stomach irritation.
- Drinking plenty of water helps protect the kidneys and minimise aspirin's side effects.
- If you take aspirin regularly, get periodic blood tests to check for signs of bleeding, kidney function, and liver health.
- Avoid combining aspirin with alcohol, other NSAIDs, or supplements like fish oil that can further thin the blood.
- For heart health, try natural alternatives like a healthy diet, exercise, and stress management rather than relying solely on aspirin.
If you suspect aspirin overuse or experience any severe symptoms, seek medical help immediately to prevent long-term damage.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
