Are You Diabetic? Don't fall Prey To These Myths

Are You Diabetic? Don't fall Prey To These Myths

You might hear a new myth revolving around diabetes every other day. But, are you aware of its authenticity? The point to be heeded is that a lot of information is available both online and offline. But, How much of it is true? This World Diabetes Day, debunk all myths about diabetes.

  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 11, 2017 03:05 IST
2-Min Read
Are You Diabetic? Don't fall Prey To These Myths

World Diabetes Day 2017: Obesity is not the only reason that might lead to diabetes

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Diabetic people need not eat only diabetic food
  2. Obesity is not a mandatory reason that might lead to diabetes
  3. Even type 2 diabetes can lead to serious life threatening implications
You might hear a new myth revolving around diabetes every other day. But, are you aware of its authenticity? The point to be heeded is that a lot of information is available both online and offline. But, How much of it is true? There's a myth that diabetic patients shouldn't have sugar. Another myth that has made its way into minds of people is that Type 2 diabetes is mild. But, how true is that? Various myths might lead to a stigma revolving around diabetes which might mislead people.

World Diabetes Day 2017, know the many myths about diabetes and replace them with facts. 

1. Diabetic people only eat diabetic food
According to various researchers, diabetic food is expensive and may also cause adverse side effects. There's no guarantee that they may not affect your blood sugar levels. Various alcohol sweeteners and other sweet syrups will be used in the food items. So, whether diabetic food is good or not, is still a question to ponder on.

2. Diabetic people are more prone to falling sick

Diabetic people are not more prone to illness but they can be a little more affected than the rest. The management of the blood glucose levels in their body can increase the severity of an infection making it difficult for them to recover from an illness or it might take more time for them to recover from one.

3. Obesity can lead to diabetes

Obesity is not a mandatory reason that might lead to diabetes. There's a lot more to diabetes than just being overweight. You might be more prone to be a diabetic if it's there in your genes but weight alone cannot serve as a standalone factor for the same.
 
obesity

Can obesity lead to diabetes?
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Type 2 diabetes is mild

According to doctors, Type 2 diabetes can lead to serious life-threatening complications and shouldn't be taken lightly. There's no diabetes that's mild. Being cautious might reduce the risk but that in no way means that there's no risk at all.

Happy World Diabetes Day!





   

