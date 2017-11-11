Are You Diabetic? Don't fall Prey To These Myths
You might hear a new myth revolving around diabetes every other day. But, are you aware of its authenticity? The point to be heeded is that a lot of information is available both online and offline. But, How much of it is true? This World Diabetes Day, debunk all myths about diabetes.
World Diabetes Day 2017: Obesity is not the only reason that might lead to diabetes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetic people need not eat only diabetic food
- Obesity is not a mandatory reason that might lead to diabetes
- Even type 2 diabetes can lead to serious life threatening implications
World Diabetes Day 2017, know the many myths about diabetes and replace them with facts.
1. Diabetic people only eat diabetic food
According to various researchers, diabetic food is expensive and may also cause adverse side effects. There's no guarantee that they may not affect your blood sugar levels. Various alcohol sweeteners and other sweet syrups will be used in the food items. So, whether diabetic food is good or not, is still a question to ponder on.
2. Diabetic people are more prone to falling sick
Diabetic people are not more prone to illness but they can be a little more affected than the rest. The management of the blood glucose levels in their body can increase the severity of an infection making it difficult for them to recover from an illness or it might take more time for them to recover from one.
3. Obesity can lead to diabetes
Obesity is not a mandatory reason that might lead to diabetes. There's a lot more to diabetes than just being overweight. You might be more prone to be a diabetic if it's there in your genes but weight alone cannot serve as a standalone factor for the same.
According to doctors, Type 2 diabetes can lead to serious life-threatening complications and shouldn't be taken lightly. There's no diabetes that's mild. Being cautious might reduce the risk but that in no way means that there's no risk at all.
