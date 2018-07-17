ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Are Responsible Drinking Habits The Key To Good Health?

Are Responsible Drinking Habits The Key To Good Health?

Researchers have found that secret to making one drink responsibly is convincing them that it will improve their health and relationships.

  By: ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2018 02:36 IST
2-Min Read
Are Responsible Drinking Habits The Key To Good Health?

Responsible consumption of alcohol can improve health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. People need to be convinced that responsible drinking is healthy
  2. Keeping a diary can help you track drinking habits
  3. 38% women are willing to initiate responsible drinking

Turns out, college students should drink responsibly to improve their health and in turn change their lifestyle altogether. In a recent study, researchers have found the secret to getting college students to drink responsibly by convincing them it will quickly improve their health, relationships, and grades. However, sustaining responsible drinking behaviour takes a comprehensive set of supports, according to this study. "Prior studies have shown that convincing people to change their behavior requires a comprehensive approach," said a researcher, Manoj Sharma.

"As difficult as it is for people to adopt new behaviors, it is even harder for them to sustain those changes," Sharma added.

The students who were surveyed indicated that initiating a change to drink responsibly or abstain from drinking would first require them being convinced of the immediate advantages to health, relationships, and grades.


RELATED STORIES

Foods You Should Eat For Alcohol Detoxification

Alcohol detoxification: Alcohol is a serious health hazard and when one gets addicted to it. Eating the right kind of foods can help you on your path to detoxification and recovery.

Alcohol Addiction: Know The Causes And Treatments

Lower levels of a protein in the brain may be the reason why addicts choose alcohol over an alternative reward


In addition, participants noted that confidence in their ability to change--either from a belief in themselves or a higher power--as well as a change in their physical environment, such as moving out of a fraternity house where drinking is prevalent, would be necessary for change.

Respondents said keeping a diary or utilizing an app helps in tracking drinking habits would help monitor their consumption.

They also said adopting new habits like exercise or other positive behaviours would help them avoid heavy drinking in response to emotional triggers.

Finally, those surveyed indicated that recruiting friends and family for emotional support would help ensure they maintain responsible drinking habits.

"Having identified these core supports, we can now design precision interventions that can be implemented by physicians, colleges, even parents," Sharma further said.

The study also analyzed the participants' overall willingness to initiate and sustain responsible drinking habits or abstinence.

Compared to men, women were 38 percent more willing to initiate or try responsible drinking and 49 percent more willing to sustain those habits.

Each group also expressed higher degrees of willingness to initiate change than to sustain those new behaviours. Men's willingness to sustain a behavioural change was 32 percent lower than their willingness to initiate responsible drinking. Women expressed a slightly smaller reduction of 27 percent.

The study appeared in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know
Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Are Responsible Drinking Habits The Key To Good Health?

Here's How Frequent Hospitalization During Childhood Could Affect Performance At School

Want Your Baby To Cry Less? Try Baby-Wearing: Know All About It

Anaphylaxis Symptoms Less Severe In Infants Than Toddlers, Says Study

Amazon Prmime Day Sale 2018: From Fitness Wearables To Nutrient Supplements, Best Health Care Deals

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS