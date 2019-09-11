Can The New iPhone Trigger Trypophobia? Know What This Is And Why Twitterati Is Expressing Discomfort
Apple iPhone 11 pro and iPhone pro max's camera placement have reportedly been triggering feelings of trypophobia in some people. It is referred to a fear of holes which causes discomforting and sick to the stomach feeling on seeing a cluster of holes.
Apple iPhone 11 pro and iPhone 11 pro max triggers trypophobia
HIGHLIGHTS
- Trypophobia is fear of holes in a cluster
- American Psychiatric Association does not qualify it is a real phobia
- It has more to do with feelings of disgust than fear
Every Apple launch event - in which the company launches its new products including iPhone - brings with itself a lot of excitement and anticipation. But the launch of iPhone 11 and other subsequent models of iPhone 11 series has raised something very strange and unexpected-trypophobia! Also termed as the fear of holes, trypophobia is a condition in which a person feels uncomfortable in seeing anything that has a pattern of holes. With the iPhone pro and iPhone pro max having close placement of camera lenses, it has triggered trypophobia in some people. Netizens took to twitter to express how the new iPhone is giving them feeling of trypophobia.
Here are a few examples
iPhone 11 camera vrs what people with trypophobia see ????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/97u9QJC4VF— ???????????????????? (@iam_joojo_) September 11, 2019
My trypophobia will never allow me to own this iPhone. Skip! pic.twitter.com/Qtbnu0qEs0— Ashley Tjipitua (@ashleytjipitua) September 11, 2019
if this is real, people with trypophobia are going to have a rough time #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/LWPJQA83Z8— jo (@hannesmai_er) September 10, 2019
What is trypophobia?
If all the tweets shared above make you uncomfortable and if the picture above makes you sick to your stomach, then you might have trypophobia. People with trypophobia are likely to get a similar feeling from honeycomb, sea sponges and even soap bubbles.
Trypophobia is one of the many strange fears of harmless things like microphobia (fear of small things) and chaetophobia (fear of hair).
If you have trypophobia, you are going to have a physical and emotional reaction whenever you see patterns made up of holes. The bigger the cluster of circles, the more discomforting it is going to be for trypophobians.
The American Psychiatric Association (APA) says that phobias can be qualified as one only when they cause enough fear and worry that they interfere with a person's day-to-day routine. Trypophobia doesn't qualify as a phobia in this case. Experts are of the belief that trypophobia is more to do with feelings of disgust than feelings of fear.
Tryphobia symptoms may also include
- Itchiness
- Goosebumps
- Crawling feeling on skin
- Shakiness
- Sweating
Trypophobia may come from social anxiety. For some people, circles in a cluster look as if it is cluster of eyes or faces that are staring right back at you. This can upset you in case you get nervous in social gatherings.
Apple's launch event took place in Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. Along with the iPhones, the company also launched Apple Watch Series 5 models and Apple TV+.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.