Anosmia, The Loss Of Smell: Know Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis And Treatment For This Condition

Anosmia, The Loss Of Smell: Know Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis And Treatment For This Condition

Anosmia is a condition when a person experience loss of smell. Read here to know symptoms, possible causes, diagnosis and treatment for this condition.
Anosmia, The Loss Of Smell: Know Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis And Treatment For This Condition

Anosmia is the scientific name for the condition which leads to loss of smell

  1. The most common sign of anosmia is loss of smell
  2. Anosmia can be both temporary or permanent
  3. Temporary anosmia can be treated easily

The partial or complete loss of smell is termed as anosmia. This can be a result of several conditions. Anosmia is not a serious medical condition but can affect one's quality of life. Without the sense of smell, you may experience several changes in your normal life. Imagine you cannot smell the foods you eat, you cannot smell the flower or you are not able to enjoy the pleasant aroma of your favourite perfume. These are some unpleasant experiences you may experience during this condition. In this article, you will learn more about this condition.

Anosmia: Symptoms, causes, treatment and much more


Symptoms of anosmia

The most common sign of anosmia is the loss of smell. But at times many fail to notice this. A change in the way things smell can also be noticed.

Causes of anosmia

Anosmia can be temporary or permanent. Swelling or blockage in the nose can be one possible cause. One of the common causes is irritation in the mucus membrane which can possibly be a result of sinus infection, smoking, flu, allergies, common cold or chronic congestion.

A cold is the most common cause reported for temporary anosmia. In this condition anosmia usually goes away with the cold.

Cold and flu can lead to loss of smell in some cases
Certain medical conditions like multiple sclerosis, nutritional deficiencies, congenital decline, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, and hormonal disturbances can also lead to this loss of smell.

Diagnosis of anosmia

To diagnose the condition, the doctor will conduct a series of tests including physical examination, several scans and nasal endoscopy.

Treatment for anosmia

Treatment depends on the cause of anosmia. Temporary causes can be controlled easily. Permanent anosmia is more common in older people.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

