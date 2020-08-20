Anosmia, The Loss Of Smell: Know Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis And Treatment For This Condition
The partial or complete loss of smell is termed as anosmia. This can be a result of several conditions. Anosmia is not a serious medical condition but can affect one's quality of life. Without the sense of smell, you may experience several changes in your normal life. Imagine you cannot smell the foods you eat, you cannot smell the flower or you are not able to enjoy the pleasant aroma of your favourite perfume. These are some unpleasant experiences you may experience during this condition. In this article, you will learn more about this condition.
Anosmia: Symptoms, causes, treatment and much more
Symptoms of anosmia
The most common sign of anosmia is the loss of smell. But at times many fail to notice this. A change in the way things smell can also be noticed.
Causes of anosmia
Anosmia can be temporary or permanent. Swelling or blockage in the nose can be one possible cause. One of the common causes is irritation in the mucus membrane which can possibly be a result of sinus infection, smoking, flu, allergies, common cold or chronic congestion.
A cold is the most common cause reported for temporary anosmia. In this condition anosmia usually goes away with the cold.
Certain medical conditions like multiple sclerosis, nutritional deficiencies, congenital decline, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, and hormonal disturbances can also lead to this loss of smell.
Diagnosis of anosmia
To diagnose the condition, the doctor will conduct a series of tests including physical examination, several scans and nasal endoscopy.
Treatment for anosmia
Treatment depends on the cause of anosmia. Temporary causes can be controlled easily. Permanent anosmia is more common in older people.
