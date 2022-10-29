Amla In Autumn: Know Many Benefits And How To Use
Amla is a great source of vitamin C and other essential nutrients. It can be added to one's diet in different ways. Here are some ways which you can try.
Amla can help you boost skin and hair health
Autumn is the season of rising Pitta dosha in our bodies. The sun is closer to the earth, just like it was in summer. The tilt of the axis is towards the south pole now, leading to cooler temperatures. Yet the proximity to the sun during this period, in Ayurvedic wisdom, aggravates the fiery Pitta dosha in our body.
When healthy, Pitta is responsible for digestion, metabolism, radiance, and maintenance of blood, skin, and hair health. When Pitta aggravates during autumn, it leads to increased heat and metabolic turnover. For hair and skin, this translates to intensified appearance of wrinkles and thinning of the skin. Hair fall worsens and hair greying is triggered.
Amla is the best food and medicine to balance the imbalanced Pitta dosha. Incidentally, the harvest period of Amla coincides with the autumn season.
Amla is rich in Vitamin C. In fact, it's phenomenal anti-aging capabilities are vested not just in Vitamin C, but also in the tannins it possesses.
How to use Amla?
Time: Ayurveda recommends using herbs at different times for yielding different effects. (Aushadha sevana kala)
For hair: It's best taken at night. (Before 11.00 pm)
For skin: Early morning, empty stomach.
Form: The Vitamin C content is highest in the fresh form of amla. Dried amla powder is rich in tannins. However, if fresh amla is not available one can use the dry form too.
Amount: 1 to 2 amla daily is generally safe to use. Consuming too many can trigger increased bowel frequency, and can lead to discomfort.
How to use
Amla can be consumed as it is with hot water.
A drizzle of honey over fresh cut amla or adding honey to Amla juice can give Kapha and Pitta balancing effect.
This is beneficial to people with oily skin, oily dandruff, obesity, cholesterol issues etc.
Individuals with Vata constitution can consume Amla in its jam form, like Chyavanprash, Amalaki Rasayana, etc.
Amla should not be consumed with salt and chilies (spices). This may negate its Pitta-balancing action.
Benefits of consuming Amla
1) Improved skin tone
2) Boosts collagen
3) Reduction in post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation
4) Improves skin texture.
5) Lesser incidence of acne
6) Oil control
7) Improved hair growth
8) Reduction in hair fall
9) Prevents greying
10) Reduced incidence of dandruff
Amla can be conveniently added to skin and hair DIY masks. However, in spite of its excellent health benefits, amla has a drying potential. So, always add adequate amounts of emollients to balance the drying action of this wonder fruit and avail its many benefits. Let the season of autumn bring its best, as you stay protected with this Ayurvedic gift of amla.
(Dr Zeel Gandhi is an Ayurvedic doctor and an expert at Vedix - A beauty brand offering customised modern Ayurveda beauty regimens)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
