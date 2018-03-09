Amazing Benefits Of Consuming Millets That You Can't Ignore
One-third of the world's population consumes millets regularly. But not many are aware of the many health benefits of this grain.
Millets are one of the most important cereal grains in the world
Millets are teeny-tiny spherical grains. They are considered to be one of the most important cereal grains. They are available as jowar, bajra, ragi, sama and variga. Here, bajra and sama are the high-fat millets and ragi is the low-fat variety. One-third of the world's population consumes millets regularly. But not many are aware of the many health benefits of this grain. And the best part is that these grains are gluten-free. So anyone can have them and reap its health benefits.
Here we enlist 7 amazing health benefits of consuming millets regularly. Take a look.
1. Nutritious
Speaking of the nutritional content of millets, this grain has a number of nutrients to offer which are essential for a healthy survival. 15% of these grains is protein and it is rich in fiber as well. Besides this, it contains Vitamin E and B complex, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium. Iron and copper content in this grain promote the production of blood cells. For patients dealing with anemia, millets are like the wonder-food. Natural calcium deposit of this grain strengthens your bones if consumed on a regular basis. People who consume ragi on a daily basis are less likely to suffer bone fractures and arthritis.
2. Improved heart health
If you are aiming for better heart health, we recommend millets. Regular consumption of this grain can protect your heart. Patients who are dealing with atherosclerosis experience improvement in their condition if they consume millets regularly. Magnesium and potassium in this grain lower blood pressure and reduces the risk of strokes and heart attacks. Lowering blood pressure is one of the best ways to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, and you surely can achieve that with the help of millets.
3. Diabetes prevention
Diabetes affects millions across the globe each year. But countries, where this condition is not quite prevalent, are the countries where millets' consumption is quite high. And the reason is the fact that millets are linked to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes; all thanks to high magnesium content. Magnesium improves insulin efficiency and glucose-receptor efficiency, thereby reducing the risk of diabetes. Studies show a 30% reduction in diabetes risk in people who consume a diet rich in magnesium.
Millets are high in terms of fiber so regular consumption of this grain can aid gastrointestinal problems. If you are dealing with cramps, constipation, gas and bloating, include millets in your diet and see the difference. Changing your diet by including more millet can improve nutrient retention and reduce your risk of stomach ulcers and colon cancer. Millets can improve the overall functioning of all your organs like kidneys, liver, and acts as a boost for your immune system.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Breast milk production
Lactating women are recommended ragi for a good reason. Increased consumption of ragi can improve breast milk production. You will be able to feed your child better.
6. Benefits for the skin
Millets improve skin elasticity. L-lysine and L-proline in them improve collagen production in the body which tightens your skin, thereby reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. This way it fights early aging. Besides this, it reduces scars and enhances your complexion. If you are more prone to sun damage, consume more of millets. It keeps your skin safer.
Millets improve skin elasticity
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Strengthening hair follicles
Millets are rich in protein which strengthens hair follicles and prevents them from breaking easily. It is recommended for people who experience hair loss. Millets are also known to improve blood circulation to the scalp which stimulates hair growth.
Millets prevent hair loss and improve hair growth
Photo Credit: iStock
