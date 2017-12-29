Alcohol Makes You Racist And Prejudiced, Says Study
The study reveals that hate crimes take place when you are under the influence of alcohol. Read full report here.
Alcohol is said to be an 'igniter' in expressing prejudice
HIGHLIGHTS
- Alcohol can make people more racist and prejudiced towards homosexuals
- Alcohol is said to be an igniter in expressing prejudice
- Victims felt that controlling their alcohol intake could be helpful
Alcohol affects your body and mind in a number of ways. However, a recent study reveals something strange about the effect of alcohol on the mind. It shows that alcohol can make people more racist and prejudiced towards homosexuals. It also says that hate crimes take place when the mind is under the influence of alcohol. Alcohol is said to be an 'igniter' in expressing prejudice, a new study suggested. It found that out of 124 people, 18.5% had been attacked by prejudice and that alcohol was to blame for 90% of the cases.
Professor Jonathan Shepherd, lead author of this study and the director of the Cardiff University Crime and Security Research Institute revealed a shocking aspect of these results. It said that most of these attacks were triggered by anger and alcohol was merely an igniter for the act. Their finding also suggested that controlling alcohol abuse is not just for the sake of individual health but for the sake of society health, Jonathan added.
The Cardiff University Survey was carried out in three places home to a multicultural, multi-religion and multi-ethnic populous, namely Cardiff, Blackburn and Leicester. Of the 23 people claiming that attack on them was prejudiced, five said it was due to the racial discrimination in their society, seven felt that their appearance was the primary motive. Three people said that their residence was to be blamed and eight said that theirs was attributed to religion, sexual orientation and race.
The study showed that victims felt that controlling their alcohol intake could be an effective strategy in reducing such attacks on them
