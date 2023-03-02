Ageing: Can You Reverse Ageing Through Lifestyle Changes?
In this article, we discuss how can lifestyle changes help reverse some signs of ageing.
Staying physically active can help slow down ageing
Ageing is often mistaken as a disease or a disorder that must be cured or prevented. However, ageing is a normal part of a life. Ageing cannot be completely prevented but you can take the right step towards slowing down the ageing process.
The underlying ageing process is the same regardless of the physical or psychological factors that contribute to ageing, such as fretting nonstop about the economy for three months. There are countless millions of cells in our body. These cells continue to divide frequently, but a cell can only divide a certain number of times before it expires. As a result, you start to age as more of your body's cells become destroyed.
It is possible to understand ageing by examining what occurs at the cellular level. Your chromosomes contain specific caps at the ends known as telomeres and carry your DNA, the instructions for building your cells. Your chromosomes are shielded by these telomeres.
Your telomeres shorten as your cells continue to divide. The telomeres can no longer safeguard your DNA when they become too short, and the cell eventually dies. Consider this as the typical "wear and tear" that your cells experience after numerous rounds of dividing and duplicating.
While all of the organs in your body experience ageing, your skin is a great visual representation of how age develops. Your body can easily replace damaged skin cells when you are young. Unfortunately, as you age, the repair system is less effective than it once was, causing your skin to shrink, lose collagen, and develop wrinkles.
Reversing ageing cannot be preformed completely but there are lifestyle changes you can make today to reduce the damage and reverse some effects of ageing. Continue reading as we discuss how we can reverse and slow down ageing.
Simple lifestyle changes that can help reverse ageing:
1. Practice cardio & weight training
Age is not a factor in muscle loss; instead, it is due to inactivity. The best exercises for turning back the clock are compound movements like squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and pull-ups. Establish healthy habits early because after the age of 40, you may lose 8% of your muscle mass per decade, which may decrease your metabolism and weaken your body.
2. Eat right
When we discuss eating healthy diet, we often focus on removing unhealthy foods form our diet. Although that is a significant part of it, we should also focus towards increasing intake of healthier foods. Cut down of unhealthy foods high in saturated fats and sugar. But, also add more veggies and protein to your diet.
3. Quit smoking today
Many dangerous compounds found in cigarette smoke can injure your body and are most noticeable on your skin. These substances harm skin cells and hasten the ageing process of the skin. Smoking makes your face look older and more wrinkly, particularly around the mouth and eyes. Moreover, it results in uneven skin tones and skin discolouration. Fortunately, some of these effects can be improved by stopping smoking.
4. Apply sunscreen daily
When you are outside in the sun, ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation are absorbed by your skin. Both types of UV radiation harm the skin by oxidative stress and the production of free radicals, a condition known as sun damage. Many specialists think that UV exposure, rather than simply getting older, may be the cause of up to 80% of the ageing changes in your skin.
5. Get proper sleep
Lack of proper sleep has been linked to increase risk of cardiovascular diseases such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and so on. Aim at getting 8 hours of sleep daily. Follow a proper sleep hygiene, consisting of sleep-friendly environment, light dinner and keeping 2-3 hours between working out and sleeping.
Making these changes today might not reverse all the damage caused to your body through the general ‘wear and tear'. However, these lifestyle changes will help protect you from further damage.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
