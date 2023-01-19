Ageing: Add These Foods To Your Diet For Longevity
One method for extending life that has been supported by science is to maintain a nutritious diet. Continue reading as we share foods that slow down ageing.
Certain foods can slow down signs of ageing such as wrinkles, etc.
When we eat a diet rich in colourful foods that are also high in antioxidants, good fats, water, and vital nutrients, our body will express positive change through the skin, which is the largest organ. After all, the skin is frequently the first organ of the body to display an underlying health issue, and creams, lotions, masks, and serums can only do so much before we need to look more closely at our diets.
While the clock of time cannot be stopped, research is rapidly demonstrating that we may control the rate at which ageing's physical impacts manifest. One method for extending life that has been supported by science is to maintain a nutritious diet. Continue reading as we share foods that slow down ageing.
Here are some foods that can help boost longevity:
1. Extra virgin olive oil
One of the healthiest oils on the planet is extra virgin olive oil. It contains plenty of good fats and antioxidants that assist the body fight against inflammation and oxidative damage brought on by an imbalance of free radicals. An olive oil-rich diet has been associated with a lower risk of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and several types of cancer. According to several research, a diet high in MUFAs may slow down the ageing process of the skin because of their potent anti-inflammatory properties.
2. Walnuts
When it comes to longevity, walnuts are a true multitaskers. According to a study, women who consistently ate nuts, particularly walnuts, in their middle years had a higher likelihood of ageing healthily than those who didn't. Walnuts are essential for maintaining heart health. Walnuts include a lot of anti-inflammatory phytochemicals and can help lower your blood pressure, triglycerides, and total cholesterol, especially LDL "bad" cholesterol. Omega-3 fats, fibre, protein, and polyphenols in walnuts, together with other minerals and vitamins, may help postpone the beginning, decrease the progression, and maintain cognitive health as we age.
3. Green tea
Antioxidants included in green tea are potent and can aid in the body's defence against free radicals. Unstable molecules called free radicals are a consequence of how cells normally operate. They may also develop in reaction to environmental stresses like ultraviolet (UV) radiation or tobacco smoke. If there are too many free radicals present, they can harm your cells. These could lessen your danger of heart condition, cognitive decline, accelerated ageing, and other chronic illnesses. By scavenging free radicals before they cause skin damage, the polyphenols present in green tea may help lessen the outward skin ageing caused by environmental stressors like the sun and pollution.
4. Dark chocolate
Polyphenols, which serve as the body's antioxidants, are abundant in dark chocolate. It includes flavanols in particular, which have been linked to a number of health advantages, including a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and mental deterioration. Furthermore, it is believed that consuming a diet high in flavanols and other antioxidants can help shield the skin from UV damage and slow down the ageing process. Keep in mind that flavanol content increases with increasing cocoa content. Choose a type of dark chocolate that has at least 70% cocoa solids and low added sugar if you wish to include it in your diet.
5. Fatty fish
A particularly nourishing food that can support healthy skin is fatty fish. Its long-chain omega-3 fats are effective in reducing inflammation, heart disease, and other problems. Salmon and other fatty fish also include a lot of protein, which is necessary to consume in order for your body to manufacture collagen and elastin. These two molecules are in charge of giving skin flexibility, strength, and plumpness. Consuming protein aids in the healing of wounds. Lastly, fish has a lot of selenium. This mineral and antioxidant aids in DNA synthesis and repair, which may help prevent UV-induced skin damage.
Add these foods to boost longevity and slow down ageing.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.