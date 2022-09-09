Had A Binge Eating Session? Detox With Slight Changes In Your Morning Routine
Lovneet Batra shared 3 tips to detox after a binge eating session.
Can you resist a platter of tempting junk spread loaded with pizzas and fries? No matter how strong-willed you are, your taste buds would poke you to just have a bite. Don't feel bad, we all have such days when we are not able to control ourselves from all the temptations out there. But it is vital to ensure that all the junk is flushed out of your body.
Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra offers a solution. In her recent Instagram post, the nutritionist talks about three tips to detox after overeating. Along with her suggestions on Instagram, she wrote, "Had a binge eating session? Don't worry, we all have the days we slip up from our ‘healthy' diets and can't control ourselves from all the temptations out there."
1. Tulsi Ginger Tea
The health expert suggests starting the day with a cup of tulsi ginger tea or water. This is because it is the best way to boost your digestive energy. You can also add a dash of honey. The combination of tulsi, ginger, and honey may help you treat indigestion, intestinal parasites, vomiting, gastric disorders, and stomach or menstrual cramps.
2. Sabja Seeds
Next, nutritionist Lovneet Batra urges people to consume one tbsp soaked sabja before breakfast. The sabja seeds are high on alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), therefore they stimulate fat-burning metabolism in the body. She adds that “post-binge your system can use some more fibre.”
3. Sprouts
The third and the last thing, according to the nutritionist, is that you should include sprouts in the breakfast. They will not only keep you energised but will also keep you full for longer and refuel you with energy. Moreover, it also prevents a slow-down post a binge eat-out.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
