Adding These Seeds To Your Diet Could Improve Hair Health
Incorporating these seeds into your diet can help improve the health and appearance of your hair.
These seeds provide essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that nourish the scalp
Seeds are the small embryonic plants contained within the protective outer covering of a plant. They serve as a source of nutrition and energy for the growing plant. Seeds are commonly consumed for their nutritional value. They are rich in various essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, protein, and dietary fibre.
Seeds are generally considered beneficial for our health due to their nutrient content. They can provide numerous health benefits, including supporting digestion, reducing inflammation, supporting heart health, aiding weight management, and improving overall nutrition. When it comes to hair health, certain seeds can contribute positively. Read on as we list some seeds that can boost your hair health and explain how they can do so.
Here are 8 seeds and how they boost hair health:
1. Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which nourish the hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. They also contain lignans, which have antioxidant properties that help prevent hair damage.
2. Chia seeds
Chia seeds are packed with essential nutrients like protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. These nutrients provide strength to the hair shaft, promote hair growth, and prevent dryness and breakage.
3. Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are a great source of zinc, which plays a vital role in hair growth and repair. They also contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that nourish the scalp and promote healthy hair follicles.
4. Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds are rich in magnesium, calcium, and iron. These minerals help to strengthen the hair and prevent hair loss. Additionally, sesame seeds contain antioxidants that protect the hair from damage caused by free radicals.
5. Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds are a good source of vitamin E, which improves blood flow to the scalp and promotes hair growth. They also contain essential fatty acids that nourish the hair follicles and prevent hair breakage.
6. Fenugreek seeds
Fenugreek seeds are known for their ability to strengthen hair follicles and prevent hair loss. They are rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals that promote hair growth, reduce dandruff, and add shine to the hair.
7. Nigella seeds (black cumin seeds)
Nigella seeds are rich in antioxidants that protect the hair from damage and premature ageing. They also have anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the scalp and promote a healthy environment for hair growth.
8. Hemp seeds
Hemp seeds are a great source of essential fatty acids, including omega-3 and omega-6. These fatty acids nourish the scalp, strengthen the hair follicles, and promote healthy hair growth. Hemp seeds also contain vitamins and minerals that improve overall hair health.
Overall, these seeds provide essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that nourish the scalp, strengthen hair follicles, promote hair growth, and protect the hair from damage. Also, while incorporating seeds into your diet can contribute to overall health and potentially improve hair health, it's important to note that a balanced diet, proper hair care routine, and genetics also play significant roles in ensuring optimal hair health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
