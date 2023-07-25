Home »  Living Healthy »  Adding These 8 Habits To Your Routine Could Add Decades To Your Life

Read on as we discuss what lifestyle habits can help boost your life expectancy.
Engaging in at least 150 mins of moderate-intensity aerobic activity helps boost health

Your life expectancy may be increased by eating a healthy diet and exercising frequently. Your chance of developing some diseases may be decreased by other variables, such as overeating and drinking alcohol in excess of what is considered reasonable. Many people believe that heredity has a significant role in determining life expectancy.

But the influence of genes is significantly less important than previously thought. Environmental aspects including diet and lifestyle turn out to be important. Your chromosomal ends shorten as you become older. You are more prone to fall ill as a result. However, lifestyle modification can increase an enzyme that lengthens them. Additionally, research suggests diet and exercise can aid in protecting them. Keep reading as we discuss what lifestyle habits can help boost your life expectancy.

9 Daily habits that will boost your life expectancy in decades:



1. Regular exercise

Engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity every week can improve cardiovascular health, strengthen bones and muscles, and enhance overall well-being.



2. Balanced diet

Consuming a variety of nutrient-rich foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, can provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support a healthy immune system and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

3. Sufficient sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night as it plays a vital role in maintaining optimal physical and mental health, boosting cognitive function, and promoting longevity.

4. Stress management

Adopting stress-reducing techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or engaging in hobbies and activities that bring joy can help lower the risk of chronic conditions associated with prolonged stress, such as heart disease, depression, and anxiety.

5. Social connections

Maintaining strong relationships, participating in social activities, and staying connected with loved ones can enhance emotional well-being and reduce the risk of loneliness, which has been linked to various health problems and a shorter lifespan.

6. Regular health check-ups

Scheduling routine appointments with healthcare professionals for various screenings, vaccinations, and early detection of potential health issues can help prevent and manage diseases more effectively, ultimately increasing life expectancy.

7. Avoidance of tobacco

Refraining from smoking or any tobacco use is crucial, as it not only significantly increases the risk of developing multiple diseases, including cancer, heart disease, and respiratory issues but also reduces overall life expectancy.

8. Limit alcohol consumption

Keeping alcohol intake within moderate levels (up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men) can help reduce the risk of liver disease, certain cancers, and other alcohol-related health problems.

9. Regular mental stimulation

Engaging in activities that challenge the brain, such as puzzles, reading, learning new skills, or playing musical instruments, can help maintain cognitive function, reduce the risk of age-related brain diseases, and promote overall mental well-being.

Although it might seem out of your control, there are several healthy practises that might help you live to a ripe old age. When combined, these healthy habits can improve your health and set you up for long life.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

