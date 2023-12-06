Home »  Living Healthy »  Add These Superfoods To Your Dinner For Stronger Immunity This Winter

Add These Superfoods To Your Dinner For Stronger Immunity This Winter

Below we share a list of foods you can add to your winter diet for better immunity.

Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory properties and turmeric milk boosts immunity

Superfoods are a marketing term used to describe nutrient-dense foods that provide numerous health benefits. These foods typically contain high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial compounds. However, it is important to note that the concept of superfoods is not recognised by any official medical or regulatory body.

While no single food can guarantee immunity or prevent illnesses, certain superfoods can support a healthy immune system, which is beneficial during the winter months when cold and flu season typically peaks. Read on as we share a list of foods you can add to your winter diet for better immunity.

Some superfoods that can boost immunity during winter:



1. Garlic

Garlic contains an active compound called allicin, which has antimicrobial and immune-boosting properties. It can be added to various dishes like stir-fries, soups, and roasted vegetables or consumed raw by crushing or mincing it.



2. Ginger

Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can be used to flavor dishes, added to teas, or consumed in the form of ginger shots.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory and immune-enhancing effects. It can be used as a spice in curries, added to smoothies or golden milk, or taken as a supplement.

4. Spinach

Spinach is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can boost the immune system. It can be added to salads, smoothies, or sautéed as a side dish.

5. Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that can help strengthen the immune system. They can be eaten fresh, added to yogurt or oatmeal, or blended into smoothies.

6. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which can enhance immune function. They can be consumed as whole fruits, used in salads or dressings, or juiced.

7. Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics, which promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut and support immune health. It can be eaten plain, added to smoothies, or used as a base for dips or sauces.

8. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals that can boost immune function. They can be eaten as a snack, added to salads or granola, or used in cooking and baking.

9. Mushrooms

Certain mushrooms, such as shiitake and reishi, have immune-modulating properties. They can be added to stir-fries, soups, or used as a substitute for meat in dishes.

10. Green tea

Green tea is rich in catechins, which have antioxidant and immune-strengthening properties. It can be enjoyed hot or cold, and plain or flavored with lemon or honey.

To consume these superfoods correctly, it is important to incorporate them into a balanced diet. Try to include a variety of superfoods in your meals throughout the week, as each offers unique health benefits. Aim for whole, fresh, and minimally processed sources of these foods, and avoid excessive cooking or microwaving, as it can destroy some of their beneficial compounds.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

