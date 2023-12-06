Add These Superfoods To Your Dinner For Stronger Immunity This Winter
Below we share a list of foods you can add to your winter diet for better immunity.
Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory properties and turmeric milk boosts immunity
Superfoods are a marketing term used to describe nutrient-dense foods that provide numerous health benefits. These foods typically contain high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial compounds. However, it is important to note that the concept of superfoods is not recognised by any official medical or regulatory body.
While no single food can guarantee immunity or prevent illnesses, certain superfoods can support a healthy immune system, which is beneficial during the winter months when cold and flu season typically peaks. Read on as we share a list of foods you can add to your winter diet for better immunity.
Some superfoods that can boost immunity during winter:
1. Garlic
Garlic contains an active compound called allicin, which has antimicrobial and immune-boosting properties. It can be added to various dishes like stir-fries, soups, and roasted vegetables or consumed raw by crushing or mincing it.
2. Ginger
Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can be used to flavor dishes, added to teas, or consumed in the form of ginger shots.
3. Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory and immune-enhancing effects. It can be used as a spice in curries, added to smoothies or golden milk, or taken as a supplement.
4. Spinach
Spinach is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can boost the immune system. It can be added to salads, smoothies, or sautéed as a side dish.
5. Berries
Berries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that can help strengthen the immune system. They can be eaten fresh, added to yogurt or oatmeal, or blended into smoothies.
6. Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which can enhance immune function. They can be consumed as whole fruits, used in salads or dressings, or juiced.
7. Yogurt
Yogurt contains probiotics, which promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut and support immune health. It can be eaten plain, added to smoothies, or used as a base for dips or sauces.
8. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds are rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals that can boost immune function. They can be eaten as a snack, added to salads or granola, or used in cooking and baking.
9. Mushrooms
Certain mushrooms, such as shiitake and reishi, have immune-modulating properties. They can be added to stir-fries, soups, or used as a substitute for meat in dishes.
10. Green tea
Green tea is rich in catechins, which have antioxidant and immune-strengthening properties. It can be enjoyed hot or cold, and plain or flavored with lemon or honey.
To consume these superfoods correctly, it is important to incorporate them into a balanced diet. Try to include a variety of superfoods in your meals throughout the week, as each offers unique health benefits. Aim for whole, fresh, and minimally processed sources of these foods, and avoid excessive cooking or microwaving, as it can destroy some of their beneficial compounds.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.