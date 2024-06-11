Home »  Living Healthy »  Add These 5 Summer Fruits To Your Diet For A Healthy Heart

Several factors including diet affect your cardiovascular health. Eating right is one of the simplest strategies that can help you boost overall heart health.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 11, 2024 06:31 IST
High potassium and fibre content of mangoes help improve heart health

Extreme heat can make your body work harder and put a strain on your heart. Also, incidents of cardiovascular diseases have become more common than ever. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to ensure that your heart is in good health. Several factors including diet affect your cardiovascular health. Eating right is one of the simplest strategies that can help you boost overall heart health.

Here, we list some summer fruits that can help boost your heart as well as overall health.

Summer fruits for a healthy heart



1. Watermelon

Watermelon is potassium, lycopene and many other essential nutrients that support your heart health. It can also help lower your blood pressure. The high water content also makes it a heart-healthy fruit.



2. Berries

Berries are jam-packed with antioxidants that play a crucial role in maintaining heart health. Antioxidants help reduce inflammation and protect against oxidative stress. Raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries are some irresistible options to choose from.

3. Papaya

Papayas contain heart-friendly nutrients including potassium, vitamin C, vitamin A and fibre. Papain found in papayas can also help reduce inflammation.

4. Mangoes

One of the most loved summer fruits can be beneficial to your heart. High potassium and fibre content of mangoes help improve heart health.

5. Apricots

Apricots can help improve digestion, skin health, vision and gut health. This summer fruit can also support your cardiovascular health. Consumption of apricots is also linked with controlled blood pressure numbers.

Add these fruits to your diet and stay healthy this summer!


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases