A Peek Into The Fitness Regimen Of The Man Who Played Khilji's Slave, Aka, Jim Sarbh
Jim Sarbh believes in focusing on the quality of workout he does
HIGHLIGHTS
- Jim Sarbh believes in exercising only when it is fun
- Sarbh is also a football enthusiast
- He includes lots of water, fruits, date smoothies in his diet
Those who have watched "Padmaavat" cannot help but be in awe of actor Jim Sarbh, who plays the role of a slave bought for fulfilling Khilji's desire in the film. The actor, while still underpraised, delivers a performance which is surprisingly strong and promising in the movie's recently released song "Binte Dil" as well. Sarbh, who is so far only 4 movies old in Bollywood, has a unique personality and fitness quotient that makes him stand out in the crowd with quite perfection.
Fitness regimen
According to Sarbh, control of breath, flexibility and stamina are the 3 most important things to keep in mind for an actor.
An avid football enthusiast, Sarbh has made sure that he includes some kind of sports in his fitness regimen at all times.
In some media interviews, he revealed that he started working out at as early as in high school.
Training under the assistance of trainer Varoon Vesuna, the actor follows a fitness regimen in a way that his body is able to listen to him with ease.
He is someone who looks forward to enjoying his workout and exercises more than merely achieving a particular target of fitness. For instance, he plays football as much as he can, for as long as his feet allow him. The actor feels that you should be able to enjoy the physical activity that you are engaged in.
Sarbh believes that instead of focusing on how look like while following a particular workout regimen, you should focus on the quality of the workout, along with doing it with the right technique.
Diet regimen
Sarbh is quite religious when it comes to eating healthy. Along with drinking lots of water, Sarbh includes lots of fruits, coconut water, and date smoothie in his diet.
He also combines his workouts with a few supplements of vitamins like Vitamin C, multivitamins and Spirulina.
Last but not the least, Sarbh, who rose to fame through his role of a terrorist in the film Neerja, feels that if you need your body, be very aware of the fact that can use your body as well.
