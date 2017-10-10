Here's How A Good Marriage Is Good For Your Heart Too!
A healthy progressive relationship improves heart health
Good news for men, a healthy and happy marriage that grows stronger over years helps in keeping your cholesterol and blood pressure regulated at all times. This was stated by a study on Monday which hinted additional benefits of relationship counselling. In this study, researchers brought over 600 men in Britain for rating their marriages at two different points, one when their child was three and when he or she turned nine. Their union was described in four different parameters, ranging from good to bad and from improving to deteriorating. 12 years after this, their health was measured by the team.
The blood pressure, resting heart rate, body weight, cholesterol and blood sugar were analyzed by researchers and checked for potential risk of cardiovascular diseases. It was found that men who claimed that their marriages are improving over the years had better cholesterol levels and had healthier years ahead.
"Deteriorating" marriages, however, "were associated with worsening diastolic blood pressure."
Small amount of changed was noted for men who reported that they were in a consistently good or consistently bad marriage. Research team stated that this may be due to habituation to the situation.
The researchers also warned that this study was just observational and in no way could state that the an improving marriage is related to an improving health.
But assuming this was the case, "then marriage counselling for couples with deteriorating relationships may have added benefits in terms of physical health over and above psychological well-being," the authors wrote.
The fact that the men taken in this study were very young, it cannot be conclusively stated that they may not face health issues in future solely on the basis of their relationship. However, previous studies show that married men have a lower risk of stroke or heart disease on an average.