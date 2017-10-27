9 Reasons Why You Are Not Losing Weight
If you think you're doing all the right things, following a proper fitness regime, like cutting calories and exercising, and you're not losing weight, there are a number of possible reasons
There're many medical reasons for not losing weight, such as thyroid problems, depression, etc.
1. You sleep too less. Or too more
Too much or too little sleep both are bad for your body. Sleeping less than 5 hours a night can be linked to weight gain because of overeating, stress and other reasons. Both the kinds of sleep can throw off the way your body makes the hormones that control your appetite and hunger. Additionally, if you don't feel rested, you may skip your workouts.
2. You Don't fill up on water
Water has no calories at all. So while it quenches your thirst, it adds nothing to your weight. When you drink enough water, you are less likely to grab sugary cold-drinks, juices, or juices packed with sugar. High calories in sweet drinks can add up to a big weight gain, which often escapes our notice.
3. You eat 3 meals a day
Leaving too large gaps between your meals makes your metabolism slow down and then it isn't able to burn calories as quickly and efficiently the next time you eat. These extra calories then show up as extra weight. Also when you eating less frequently, you tend to overeat. It's best to eat smaller portions 4-6 times a day rather than the regular 3 meals.
4. You Eat Low-fat foods
While food labels may suggest that they are low on fat, they mostly aren't. Removing fat from food makes it taste like cardboard and so the producers up the amount of sugar in the food. Bread, ketchup, readymade pasta and most other processed or canned food items suffer from this defect. Stick to protein and vegetables.
5. You're doing Cardio
Unfortunately, most people believe that a run on the treadmill can fry off your weight. This isn't true. While cardio is good for speeding the metabolism, it generally also leads to overeating and a very slow weight loss. Do some push-ups, squats, lunges, planks and high-intensity interval training to lose the weight faster.
6. You Consume Alcohol
Wine, beer and alcohol have major amount of calories that add to your daily requirement. And often we don't take these into account at all since alcohol only seems like water. Even 2 glasses of drink everyday can lead to weight gain and it is stubborn to get rid of. Stick to light or moderate drinking, like one glass of wine with dinner.
7. Your Thyroid Is Sluggish
An underactive thyroid can mean serious trouble and also considerable weight gain. When your glands are not producing enough thyroid, your metabolism slows down considerable, leading to unhealthy weight hanging from your arms, belly and legs. You may also feel bloated because your body holds on to too much water and salt.
8. Your Medication has side-effects
Certain drugs can induce your weight gain. For example, steroids to boost performance or build muscles can change your metabolism and make you feel hungrier, leading to overeating and so you gain extra belly fat. Even antihistamines to reduce fever can cause weight gain. These medications lower the ghrelin and leptin hormone in your body which controls your appetite, so you eat more.
9. You are in Menopause
When the woman hits the age of menopause or the perimenopause, her weight may increase, specially in hips and thighs without any intended changes in diet or exercise. This happens because of changes in your hormones, less muscle mass, and troubled sleep.
Check With Your Doctor
Some health problems can make it really hard to lose weight even if you diet and exercise. Your genes can also play a role in how much you weigh or where your body stores fat. Talk to your doctor if you just can't seem to lose weight. Tests can show if you have a health problem that makes weight loss hard, and you can get medicine or other help to overcome it.