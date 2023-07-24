10 Reasons Why You Should Have Lemon Water First Thing In The Morning
Keep reading as we share the many benefits of consuming lemon water in the morning.
The antioxidant properties of lemons can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases
The majority of the proof for the health advantages of lemon water is anecdotal. Although lemons have nutrients like vitamin C and antioxidants, the amount of lemon juice in a glass of water determines how many calories it has. Read on as we share the many benefits of consuming lemon water in the morning.
10 benefits of consuming lemon water in the morning:
1. Detoxification
Lemons are a source of plant molecules called flavonoids, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as vitamin C, a potent antioxidant. Antioxidants accomplish this by scavenging free radicals, which are dangerous, disease-causing substances produced by oxidative stress in the body.
2. Aids digestion
Drinking lemon water first thing in the morning stimulates the production of gastric juices, promoting better digestion.
3. Rich in vitamin C
Lemons and other citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, a vital antioxidant that helps shield cells from harmful free radicals. In addition, vitamin C aids in the production of hormones, iron absorption, and collagen synthesis in your body. Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system and protect against common illnesses.
4. Hydration
Lemon water is a great way to start the day with hydration. Staying properly hydrated is crucial for overall health and well-being. It's vital to make sure you consume enough water each day. Although plain water is a dependable source for overall health, not everyone enjoys the taste of it. You might drink more water if you flavour it with lemon juice.
5. Weight loss
The pectin fibre in lemons can help curb cravings and promote weight loss. Additionally, lemon water can act as a natural appetite suppressant. Detox water made from lemon, water and other fruits can help boost metabolism.
6. Boosts kidney health
Lemon water may help alleviate kidney stones, according to certain research. It seems to work best when used in conjunction with traditional therapy, although it might also be a helpful alternative therapy. Mineral accumulation in the kidneys results in kidney stones. They typically contain calcium oxate. Citrate is a substance that is most frequently used as medicine.
7. Alkalises the body
Although lemons are acidic, they have an alkalising effect on the body. Balancing the body's pH levels can improve overall health.
8. Freshens breath
Lemon water has natural antibacterial properties, which can help to freshen the breath and prevent bad breath caused by bacteria.
9. Supports cardiovascular health
The antioxidant properties of lemons can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by preventing the formation of free radicals.
10. Provides a source of electrolytes
Lemon water contains electrolytes like potassium, calcium, and magnesium, which are essential for proper bodily functions, including heart health and muscle function.
Adding lemon water to your morning routine might help boost your overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
