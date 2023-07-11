8 Calcium-Rich To Help Maintain Stronger Bones In Monsoon
By incorporating these calcium-rich foods along with a healthy lifestyle, you can ensure stronger bones during the monsoon season.
Eating these calcium-rich foods can ensure stronger bones during the monsoon
During the monsoon season, it is essential to consume a calcium-rich diet to maintain stronger bones. Calcium is an essential mineral that plays a vital role in maintaining bone health. It helps in the formation, growth, and repair of bones, making them stronger and less prone to fractures. In this article, we list calcium-rich foods that you can include in your diet during the monsoon to maintain healthy bones.
8 Calcium-rich foods you add to your monsoon diet for better bone health:
1. Milk and dairy products
Milk is a rich source of calcium, and it also contains other essential nutrients like vitamin D and protein, which help in the absorption of calcium. Include milk, yogurt, cheese, and other dairy products in your diet to ensure an adequate intake of calcium.
2. Leafy greens
Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, collard greens, and broccoli are excellent sources of calcium. They also contain other essential nutrients like vitamin K, which helps in bone formation and repair.
3. Salmon
Fatty fish like salmon are not only a great source of omega-3 fatty acids but also provide a good amount of calcium. Including fish in your diet can help in maintaining healthy bones.
4. Almonds
Almonds are a rich source of calcium and other nutrients like magnesium, manganese, and vitamin E, which are beneficial for bone health. A handful of almonds as a snack or added to your meals can help fulfil your daily calcium requirement.
5. Tofu
Tofu is made from soy milk and is a great plant-based source of calcium. It is often fortified with additional calcium, making it an excellent choice for individuals following a vegetarian or vegan diet.
6. Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds are packed with calcium and other minerals like magnesium and phosphorus, which work together to promote bone health. These seeds can be sprinkled on salads, added to smoothies, or used as a topping on various dishes.
7. Oranges
Oranges are not just a source of vitamin C but also contain calcium. They also contain other nutrients like potassium, which is essential for bone health.
8. Sardines
Sardines are small oily fish that are rich in calcium, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids. Consuming sardines can provide a significant amount of calcium to support bone health.
In addition to including these calcium-rich foods in your diet, it is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Regular physical activity, especially weight-bearing exercises like walking or jogging, can help in improving bone density and strength.
Moreover, adequate exposure to sunlight is crucial as it promotes the synthesis of vitamin D in the body, which aids in the absorption of calcium. If sunlight exposure is limited, it may be necessary to include vitamin D supplements or consume fortified foods.
In conclusion, by incorporating these calcium-rich foods along with a healthy lifestyle, you can ensure stronger bones during the monsoon season. Remember to consult a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to determine the specific calcium requirements based on individual needs and any underlying medical conditions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.