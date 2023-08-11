Home »  Living Healthy »  8 Allergies Asthmatics Should Watch Out For

8 Allergies Asthmatics Should Watch Out For

Read on as we list some of the most common asthma-triggering allergies one should look out for.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Aug 11, 2023 03:19 IST
3-Min Read
8 Allergies Asthmatics Should Watch Out For

Pollen from trees, grass, and weeds can significantly affect people with asthma

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterised by inflammation and narrowing of the airways in the lungs. It leads to recurrent episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing. Asthma symptoms can range from mild to severe, and they can be triggered by various factors like allergens, irritants, exercise, respiratory infections, and more.

Allergies can indeed trigger asthma. Allergic asthma is a common type of asthma where symptoms are primarily triggered by exposure to allergens and certain food allergies. When an allergic person with asthma comes into contact with these triggers, it can lead to an asthma attack or exacerbation of symptoms. The allergic response causes an immune reaction in the airways, resulting in inflammation and tightening of the muscles surrounding the air passages. This causes the characteristic symptoms of asthma.

People with asthma should be cautious and aware of several allergies that may trigger or exacerbate their condition. In this article, we list some of the most common asthma-triggering allergies one should look out for.



RELATED STORIES
related

Asthma Attacks May Be More Frequent In Monsoon; Follow These Management Tips

Read below as we share tips to manage asthma in monsoons.

related

Asthma: Try These Home Remedies For Relief If You Have Asthma

Read on as we share home remedies that can pose helpful for people with asthma.

Here are 8 allergies that individuals with asthma should keep an eye on:

1. Pollen



Pollen from trees, grass, and weeds can significantly affect people with asthma. When inhaled, pollen can irritate the airways, leading to asthma symptoms.

2. Dust mites

Dust mites are tiny organisms that thrive in mattresses, pillows, carpets, and upholstery. Their waste particles can trigger asthmatic reactions in people who are allergic to them.

3. Pet dander

The allergens present in the skin flakes, urine, or saliva of animals such as cats, dogs, or rodents can cause asthma symptoms. People with asthma should avoid close contact or exposure to such allergens.

4. Mould

Mould spores can be found both indoors and outdoors. Damp areas like bathrooms, basements, or areas affected by water damage can facilitate mould growth, and inhaling mould spores can worsen asthma symptoms.

5. Cockroaches

Cockroach droppings, saliva, and decaying body parts contain allergens that pose a risk to asthma sufferers. Making efforts to reduce cockroach infestations, keeping the house clean, and sealing any cracks or openings can minimise exposure.

6. Certain foods

While asthma is primarily a respiratory condition, certain food allergies, such as peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, and eggs, can trigger asthmatic reactions. Individuals with known food allergies should be cautious while consuming these allergenic foods.

7. Strong scents and chemicals

For some people with asthma, strong odours like perfumes, cleaning agents, or chemicals can be a trigger. Ensuring good ventilation and avoiding exposure to such irritants can be helpful.

8. Certain medications

Some individuals with asthma may be allergic to specific medications, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), beta-blockers, or certain antibiotics. It is important to inform healthcare professionals about any known drug allergies to prevent potential asthma exacerbations.

It is worth noting that asthma triggers and allergies can vary from person to person. It is advisable for individuals with asthma to work closely with their healthcare provider or allergist to identify and manage their specific triggers to minimise the risk of asthma attacks.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness
Beginner's Guide To Meditation
Diseases More Common In Men Than Women
How Yoga Can Lengthen Your Lifespan
Is Your Child A Late Talker?

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases