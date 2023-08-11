8 Allergies Asthmatics Should Watch Out For
Read on as we list some of the most common asthma-triggering allergies one should look out for.
Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterised by inflammation and narrowing of the airways in the lungs. It leads to recurrent episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing. Asthma symptoms can range from mild to severe, and they can be triggered by various factors like allergens, irritants, exercise, respiratory infections, and more.
Allergies can indeed trigger asthma. Allergic asthma is a common type of asthma where symptoms are primarily triggered by exposure to allergens and certain food allergies. When an allergic person with asthma comes into contact with these triggers, it can lead to an asthma attack or exacerbation of symptoms. The allergic response causes an immune reaction in the airways, resulting in inflammation and tightening of the muscles surrounding the air passages. This causes the characteristic symptoms of asthma.
People with asthma should be cautious and aware of several allergies that may trigger or exacerbate their condition. In this article, we list some of the most common asthma-triggering allergies one should look out for.
Here are 8 allergies that individuals with asthma should keep an eye on:
1. Pollen
Pollen from trees, grass, and weeds can significantly affect people with asthma. When inhaled, pollen can irritate the airways, leading to asthma symptoms.
2. Dust mites
Dust mites are tiny organisms that thrive in mattresses, pillows, carpets, and upholstery. Their waste particles can trigger asthmatic reactions in people who are allergic to them.
3. Pet dander
The allergens present in the skin flakes, urine, or saliva of animals such as cats, dogs, or rodents can cause asthma symptoms. People with asthma should avoid close contact or exposure to such allergens.
4. Mould
Mould spores can be found both indoors and outdoors. Damp areas like bathrooms, basements, or areas affected by water damage can facilitate mould growth, and inhaling mould spores can worsen asthma symptoms.
5. Cockroaches
Cockroach droppings, saliva, and decaying body parts contain allergens that pose a risk to asthma sufferers. Making efforts to reduce cockroach infestations, keeping the house clean, and sealing any cracks or openings can minimise exposure.
6. Certain foods
While asthma is primarily a respiratory condition, certain food allergies, such as peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, and eggs, can trigger asthmatic reactions. Individuals with known food allergies should be cautious while consuming these allergenic foods.
7. Strong scents and chemicals
For some people with asthma, strong odours like perfumes, cleaning agents, or chemicals can be a trigger. Ensuring good ventilation and avoiding exposure to such irritants can be helpful.
8. Certain medications
Some individuals with asthma may be allergic to specific medications, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), beta-blockers, or certain antibiotics. It is important to inform healthcare professionals about any known drug allergies to prevent potential asthma exacerbations.
It is worth noting that asthma triggers and allergies can vary from person to person. It is advisable for individuals with asthma to work closely with their healthcare provider or allergist to identify and manage their specific triggers to minimise the risk of asthma attacks.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
