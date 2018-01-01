7 Unusual Habits That Will Make You Live Longer
Who doesn't want to live a little bit longer? Just making a few changes in your life, here and there, can make it very much possible. These seven unusual secrets will not only make you healthier but increase your life expectancy too!
Unhealthy habits can decrease the life expectancy by 16 years.
Good news to coffee lovers, your everyday coffee might reap you some health benefits too and could extend your life. "Some research indicates moderate coffee intake may fight against type-2 diabetes, and may even reduce the risk of dementia and heart disease," says Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDE and author of Belly Fat Diet For Dummies. A study from Harvard found that those who regularly drank coffee had a reduced risk of death. Coffee also stimulates the nervous system, raising metabolism and increasing the oxidation of fatty acids, which can help with weight loss.
Spices like curry and turmeric not only add flavor to your food, but they help make you a whole lot healthier and in fact, live longer. Curry, an anti-inflammatory, and it also helps fight off bacteria and viruses.
Strange, isn't it? But drinking alcohol moderately can actually elongate your life expectancy. Moderate drinking is described as one to two drinks per day, so don't feel bad about meeting your friends out for happy hour!
4. Clean your house
This is not as unusual as it sounds. Frequent housework has been linked to living a longer life, especially when it come frequent walking. Taking care of your living space is not only a good form of added exercise, but it also keeps your house clean and free of germs and harmful bacteria which helps us against infections.
5. Floss
Trust us, this is not as weird as it sounds. Flossing doesn't only keep our teeth clean and white, it gets rid of some of the harmful bacteria that enter our mouth and keeps them from entering into our bloodstream. Research shows that dental health is intrinsically linked to our overall health: Inflammation in the gums inhibits insulin production, promotes chronic diseases, and causes a number of issues that can shorten your lifespan.
Berries are one of the best sources of antioxidants and can help prevent cell damage as we age. They have high contents of anti-inflammatory phytochemical which have the ability to alter cellular function by reducing oxidative and inflammatory stressors. This bioactive property has the potential to prevent or delay brain aging. They can also prevent cancer and heart diseases.
Scientists are now discovering that lowers the stress hormone cortisol and increases the feel-good hormone oxytocin, and reduces blood pressure and cardiovascular risk. Dogs also encourage exercise which helps us be fit and healthy with age.
