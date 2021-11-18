7 Tips To Keep Kids Safe From The Adverse Effects Of Air Pollution
Heres how you can protect kids from the adverse effects of air pollution.
Children are more likely to catch respiratory problems as compared to adults
To protect children from the impacts of air pollution in north India, especially the NCR, the governments of Delhi and Haryana have decided to close schools for a few days. Poor air quality is very dangerous for children. In fact, the pollutants are more harmful to children than adults because their vital body parts or organs, including lungs, are still developing. Children are more likely to catch respiratory problems very easily compared to adults. So, in such times, extra care needs to be taken of children when the air around is so polluted.
Here are 7 tips that will help keep kids safe from the adverse effects of air pollution:
1) Add Vitamin C to diet
If you have to protect your children from the adverse effects of air pollution, you need to take care of their diet. You must add more Vitamin C to the kids' diet. Make sure children eat vegetables like chaulai ka saag, drumsticks, parsley, cabbage among others. Give them amla, oranges, or guava, all rich sources of Vitamin C. This vitamin is an antioxidant that protects the body from the harmful effects of air pollution.
2) Encourage wearing a face mask
Encourage your kids to wear face masks. Give the kids masks and tell them to cover their faces that'll ensure protection. Whenever your children are about to step out of the house, tell them to mask up. Also, explain to them its importance.
3) Keep air-purifying plants at home
You cannot do much outside but you can definitely come up with ways to tackle the issue of air pollution within the confines of your home. To reduce air pollution inside the house and inhale clean air, keep aloe vera, spider plant, snake plant, bamboo palm, and various other plants in your house.
4) Give kids detoxifying drinks
You never know how air pollution will affect your body and especially kids who are even more sensitive. To protect children, give them some herbal drinks to help them detoxify their lungs the natural way. You can prepare mulethi ki chai (licorice root tea) or simple ginger honey lemon tea for kids.
5) Restrict outdoor activities
You must protect your children from the pollution outside since it may have a harmful effect on their health. One of the ways to prevent them from coming in contact with the polluted air is to keep them indoors most of the time, at least for now. You can involve them in some creative artwork of their choice. When kids are at home, make sure they are spending quality time with family instead of just sitting in front of the TV or mobile screens.
6) Apply ghee in each nostril
This is a natural home remedy to reduce respiratory problems. You can apply ghee to each nostril and follow the same routine for your kids as well.
7) Exercise regularly
You can utilise this time to teach your children some useful exercises and the importance of embracing a healthy lifestyle. You don't have to take kids out, just wake up early in the morning with them and perform some routine exercises at home. This will help strengthen their immune system as well.
Follow these tips and make sure that your kids are healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.