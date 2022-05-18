7 Natural Ways To Boost Human Growth Hormone (HGH)
It is important for the body to produce an adequate amount of HGH to slow down ageing. Here's how you can boost HGH production in the body naturally.
Practicing HIIT workouts can help boost HGH production in the body
Human growth hormone is an essential element in maintaining the good health of our tissues and organs throughout our life. Human growth hormone is produced by the pituitary gland located at the base of our brain. To maintain a healthy body and slow down ageing, it is important to maintain a good production of HGH in the body. Here are the best ways in which you can naturally boost and maintain the human growth hormone in the body.
How to naturally boost the production of human growth hormone (HGH)?
Eat a healthy diet
Eating a well-balanced diet is the key to a healthy body. A balanced diet has also proven to better and increase HGH levels. Various minerals and nutrients consumed through a balanced diet directly boost the production of HGH in the body. For example, eating protein-rich foods instantly boost HGH production.
HIIT Workout
HIIT stands for High-Intensity Interval Training workout. HIIT workout regime focuses on how you perform cardio and not on the exercises you partake in. Although exercising, in general, is a great way to maintain a healthy body and HGH levels. HIIT has been proven to boost the most amount of HGH in the body as compared to other workout regimes.
Manage insulin levels
Increased production of insulin in the body has been directly linked to the reduction of HGH levels in the body. Hike in insulin levels in the body may be caused due to high sugar intake. Consuming refined carbs and starchy-sugary foods can all increase the production of insulin in the body. Furthermore, high insulin levels may also cause diabetes and other chronic diseases.
Get proper sleep
The body produces most of the HGH while we are sleeping. To ensure the HGH production is adequate, make sure you get a good night's sleep. In fact, a poor sleep cycle has been proven to reduce HGH levels significantly.
Manage body fat percentage
The excess fat in the body directly affects the production of human growth hormone is the body. Especially in the case of belly fat, the HGH production may be adversely affected making you prone to various diseases. Studies show that people with a lower body fat percentage have a better HGH production. Having a high body fat percentage can also reduce the levels of IGF-1, one of the proteins that promote HGH production.
Try Intermittent fasting
Various studies have proven that intermittent fasting may boost the production of HGH in the body. Intermittent fasting refers to a diet that focuses on fasting for long periods of time. Intermittent fasting does not alter our diets but the time at which we are consuming our meals. Essentially, IF expects you to fast for 16 hours daily or fast for at least 24 hours twice or thrice a week. Some studies have found, that the production of HGH in the body might double or triple if IF is performed for even just 2-3 days of the week.
In conclusion, the key to a healthy body and adequate human growth hormone is eating a high-protein healthy balanced diet and working out regularly. The production of other hormones like insulin also has a great impact on the production of human growth hormones. Make sure to be mindful of the tips mentioned above to ensure a healthy production of HGH.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
