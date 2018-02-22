7 Health Benefits Of Ginkgo Biloba: A Remedy For Many Ailments
Traditional medicine practitioners have brought a number of health benefits of ginkgo biloba into the picture. Take a look.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Flavonoids and terpenoids are credited for most of its health benefits
- Ginkgo Biloba is known to improve cognitive and social functioning
One of the oldest living tree species, ginkgo biloba is a plantation which can live for up to 1000 years. 40 components of this plant have been isolated and identified. However, flavonoids and terpenoids are credited for most of its health benefits. If we look at these two individuals, flavonoids are the plant-based antioxidants which are known to protect the nerves, retina, blood vessels and heart muscles from damage. Terpenoids, on the other hand, improve blood circulation to different parts of the body by dilating the blood vessels.
1. Alzheimer's and dementia risk
It has been estimated that one in three people above 65 years of age is at a risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. These conditions are characterized by disturbed cognitive. Ginkgo Biloba is known to improve cognitive and social functioning in the affected. Experts say that this is due to the antioxidant content of its leaves. Terpene lactones in ginkgo improve blood circulation to the brain which prevents brain cells and nerve cells from any form of damage.
2. Boost sex life
A number of studies say that this herb can work wonders in improving your sex life. Ginkgo improves blood circulation to the penis, hence correcting erectile dysfunction in men. Another study said that the extracts of this herb effectively treated sexual dysfunction as a result of antidepressants in men and women. The success rate of this treatment for women was 91% and 76% for men.
3. Unclog arteries
Atherosclerosis is a condition where the arteries become clogged due to a plaque. This can potentially lead to strokes and heart attacks. This happens as a result of the excess coagulation of the blood. Your body produces a compound known as platelet activating factor. This compound further worsens the problem for you by getting the blood platelets to coagulate together. Ginkgo's antioxidants can help unclog your arteries by preventing coagulation of the blood and lowering bad cholesterol levels.
4. Restore memory
Do you forget things quite often, despite the fact that you are healthy? Relax; you can improve your memory power with this herb. Gingko is effective not only for the elderly and for those who are dealing with cognitive decline. Mid-aged people can also benefit from this herb. In a study, mid-aged volunteers were given ginkgo biloba and a standardized extract of ginseng. Results showed a 7.5% improvement in the memory of these volunteers.
5. Vitiligo
Vitiligo is a condition of the skin wherein the melanocyte cells are destroyed. This results in white patches in different parts of the body. Oxidative stress is believed to be a potent cause of vitiligo. However, with ginkgo biloba's antioxidant properties, you might be able to slow down the progression of vitiligo.
6. Migraines
Ginkgolide B, a component of ginkgo biloba is effective in reducing the frequency and intensity of migraine pains. In an Italian study of 50 women, 60 grams of ginkgo biloba were given to the participants for four months. Results showed that Ginkgolide B, a component of this herb reduced migraine frequency and intensity over time.
Ginkgo biloba effectively improves recovery after a stroke. The extracts of this herb are known to prevent blood clots and for improving blood circulation in the body. Antioxidant properties of this herb are found to be effective in neutralizing brain cell damage after a stroke, hence speeding up recovery for stroke patients.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.