7 Breathing Exercises To Perform Before Bed To Help You Get Better Sleep
Keep reading as we list the many benefits of practicing breathing exercises before bed.
Practicing breathing exercises daily can boost your sleep quality
Good sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being. It plays a vital role in various aspects of our physical and mental health, including immune function, cognitive function, mood regulation, and weight management.
Practicing breathing exercises can help improve sleep quality by promoting relaxation and reducing stress and anxiety. These exercises activate the body's relaxation response, which helps calm the mind and prepare the body for sleep. By focusing on deep, slow breaths, you can slow down your heart rate, lower blood pressure, and release tension in the body.
Breathing exercises such as deep breathing can help you relax and unwind before bed, making it easier to fall asleep and enjoy a more restful night's sleep. Regular practice of these exercises can also help regulate your sleep patterns and improve the overall quality of your sleep.
Performing breathing exercises before bed can help improve sleep quality and promote relaxation. Along with this, breathing exercises can also boost our physical as well as mental health. In this article, we list the many benefits of practicing breathing exercises before bed.
Here are 7 effective breathing exercises that you can try:
1. Abdominal breathing
Lie down on your back and place one hand on your abdomen. Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your abdomen to rise. Exhale slowly through your mouth, feeling your abdomen fall.
2. Repeating a mantra
Choose a calming word or phrase and repeat it in your mind as you inhale and exhale. Focus on the rhythm of your breath and the meaning of the mantra. Chanting a positive and affirming mantra can also boost your self-esteem and good mental health.
3. 4-7-8 Breathing routine
Inhale through your nose for a count of 4, hold your breath for a count of 7, and exhale slowly through your mouth for a count of 8. Repeat this cycle several times.
4. Body scan
Start from your toes and gradually move your attention upward, paying attention to each part of your body. Breathe deeply as you scan your body, releasing tension and promoting relaxation.
5. Counting while breathing
Inhale deeply through your nose and mentally count to four. Hold your breath for a count of four, and then exhale slowly through your mouth to a count of four. Repeat this pattern.
6. Belly breathing
Place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen. Take a deep breath in through your nose, allowing your abdomen to rise. Exhale through your mouth, feeling your abdomen fall. Focus on breathing deeply into your belly.
7. Alternate nostril breathing
Close your right nostril with your right thumb and inhale deeply through your left nostril. Close your left nostril with your ring finger and exhale through your right nostril. Repeat, alternating the nostrils.
Remember to perform these exercises in a calm and quiet environment, allowing yourself to fully focus on your breath and relaxation. Experiment with different techniques to find the ones that work best for you.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
