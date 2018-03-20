ASK OUR EXPERTS

7 Best Medicinal Plants And Their Uses

7 Best Medicinal Plants And Their Uses

Researchers are now trying to analyze how exactly the extracts of these medicinal plants can be used for treating critical diseases.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Mar 20, 2018 01:34 IST
4-Min Read
7 Best Medicinal Plants And Their Uses

These medicinal plants have been our medical support since ancient time

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. In Ayurveda, aloe vera is known as the King of medicinal plants
  2. From enhancing your mood to treating indigestion, mint can do it all
  3. Fennel or saunf improves breast milk supply

Advanced medicines and pills have become such an important part of people's lives that Ayurveda seems to have vanished from the picture completely. Nevertheless, it contains all those medicinal plants and herbs which can effectively treat and cure multiple health problems. These medicines have been a part of our lives since our existence and have been our medical support since ancient time. Their effectiveness is evident from the fact that these medicines are now being tested for their benefits in curing certain diseases.

Researchers are now trying to analyze how exactly the extracts of such plants can be used for treating more critical diseases. In this renaissance of medicinal plants, let's take a look at the 7 best plants which can be used for a wide variety of purposes.

1. Aloe vera

In Ayurveda, aloe vera is known as the 'King of medicinal plants.' It holds water in its fleshy leaves which is why it can sustain in extremely dry conditions as well. So, growing aloe vera in your garden will not require you to take extra care of the plant every now and then. However, it surely can treat a wide variety of health problems. These include:

  • Constipation
  • Digestive distress
  • Acne
  • Poor body immunity
aloe vera
Medicinal Plants: Aloe vera is the king of medicinal plants
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Tulsi

The next in line is Tulsi or the Queen of medicinal plants. This plant holds immense significance in the Hindu religion. But it has so much more to itself than just religious significance. The strong aroma of Tulsi is good enough to keep bacterial growth at bay. It is known for its healing properties, and all it requires for growth is water. Here's a list of the uses and healing properties of Tulsi:

  • It gives you strength to fight stress
  • Promotes a longer life
  • Treats cough
  • Treats indigestion
  • Anti-cancer
  • Good for hair loss, heart diseases, diabetes, etc.
tulsi leaves for home remedies
Medicinal Plants: Tulsi is the queen of medicinal plants
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Mint

This freshly fragrant medicinal plant serves a wide variety of purposes. From enhancing your mood to treating indigestion, mint can do it all. This plant requires a lot of water to grow. So you must sow its seeds and keep watering it. The best part about mint is its ability to repel pest and insects so your home will be a clean environment. Take a look at the uses of this medicinal plant:

  • Keeps the digestive system running
  • Boosts immunity
  • Enhances mood
  • Expels cough from the body
  • Benefits respiratory health
  • Keeps mosquitoes away
mint
Medicinal Plants: Mint enhances mood

4. Fenugreek

Methi or fenugreek is a wonder amongst other medicinal plants, and all because of its properties. It is an evergreen plant and both the leaves and the seeds are useful. Take a look at the benefits of fenugreek:

  • Controls cholesterol levels
  • Curbs hair loss
  • Increases appetite
  • Boosts your excretory system
  • Purifies blood
  • Lowers blood pressure
  • Beneficial for joint pains and diabetes
fenugreek
Medicinal Plants: Fenugreek regulated cholesterol
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Fennel

Fennel or saunf is a flavorful and aromatic plant which is useful for a wide variety of health problems. In India, people are accustomed to chewing fennel seeds after every meal. It can be grown easily in your garden and does not require much care. Take a look at the many benefits of fennel seeds:

  • Treats cough
  • Controls cholesterol
  • Improves eyesight
  • Cure acidity
  • Prevents bad breath
  • Improves breast milk supply in lactating women
tulsi and fennel seeds
Medicinal Plants: Fennel improves eyesight

6. Coriander

Coriander or dhania is an important ingredient of an Indian kitchen. Its leaves, seeds and powder of the seeds, everything is beneficial for your health. It adds a distinct flavor to your food and has a wide variety of medicinal properties. Here's how coriander keeps you healthy:

  • Prevents the food from spoiling
  • It is rich in antioxidants
  • Cures urine retention
  • Improves digestion
  • It regulates your menstrual cycles
  • Treats acne
coriander 620

Medicinal Plants: Coriander is rich in antioxidants

7. Ginger

You name the problem and ginger is the answer. It is the root solution for a wide variety of health problems. All you need to do is sow the ginger root in your garden and it a few days it will grow it in a few days. It does not require much care. It is an important ingredient of Indian food due to its distinct flavor, and of course, its benefits for your overall health. Here's how ginger benefits your overall health:

  • Treats indigestion
  • Eases headaches
  • Controls blood pressure
  • Treats cold, cough, flu and asthma
  • Relives menstrual pains and cramps
ginger

Medicinal Plants: Ginger is the root solution for most ailments​

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 


