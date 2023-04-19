7 Benefits Of Consuming Asian Ginseng
The root of Asian ginseng contains a range of active compounds, including ginsenosides, which have been found to have potent medicinal properties.
Asian ginseng is widely known for its energising effects
Asian ginseng, also known as Panax ginseng, is a powerful root herb that has been used for centuries in traditional medicine systems, particularly in Chinese medicine. The plant is native to East Asia, including China, Korea, and Siberia. In this article, we share some common benefits of consuming this root.
7 Benefits of consuming Asian ginseng:
1. Boosts Energy and Reduces Fatigue
The herb has been found to stimulate the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is the primary source of cellular energy in the body. This can help combat fatigue, boost endurance, and enhance physical performance. In addition, Asian ginseng has been found to improve mental clarity and focus, making it an excellent choice for those who need to maximise their cognitive performance.
2. Improves Immune System Function
It has been found to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, making it an excellent natural immune booster. The herb has been shown to stimulate the production of white blood cells, which help fight off infections and disease. Asian ginseng has also been found to enhance the production of interferon, a protein that plays a critical role in the immune response to viral infections.
3. Reduces Stress and Anxiety
Asian ginseng has long been used as an adaptogen, which is a substance that helps the body adapt to stressors. The herb has been found to reduce the levels of cortisol, a stress hormone that can cause anxiety and other negative effects. Asian ginseng can also improve mood, increase relaxation, and reduce symptoms of depression.
4. Lowers Blood Sugar Levels
Asian ginseng has been seen effective in managing blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. The herb has been shown to increase insulin sensitivity, which can help regulate glucose levels in the blood. It can also reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes, including neuropathy and kidney damage.
5. Enhances Sexual Function
This beneficial root has been found to have aphrodisiac properties, making it an excellent natural remedy for sexual dysfunction. The herb has been shown to improve erectile function in men and increase sexual arousal and satisfaction in women. It has also been found to increase levels of testosterone, which can help improve fertility and sexual function in men.
6. Improves Cognitive Function
This root has also shown to have nootropic properties, making it an excellent natural remedy for cognitive impairments. The herb has been shown to enhance memory, attention, and concentration. Asian ginseng also improves learning and prevents cognitive decline associated with ageing.
7. Helps Prevent Cancer
Asian ginseng has been found to have anticancer effects, particularly in preventing the growth of certain types of cancers. The herb has been shown to inhibit angiogenesis, which is the growth of new blood vessels that can feed cancer cells. Asian ginseng also enhances the immune system's ability to identify and destroy cancer cells.
Overall, Asian ginseng is a versatile and powerful herb that offers a range of health benefits. Whether you are looking to enhance your physical or cognitive performance, manage stress and anxiety, or prevent chronic health conditions, Asian ginseng is definitely worth considering.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
