6 Winter Fruits To Add To Your Diet And Why

Winter diet: Fruits should be an essential part of your diet. Here some winter fruits you must consume.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jan 9, 2023 06:07 IST
3-Min Read
Several winter fruits can help build immunity

Infections including the common cold, cough, and flu are more common throughout the winter. The reduction in temperature prolongs each episode while also making mending challenging. Therefore, having a strong immune system is essential for surviving the brutal winters without suffering. So the trick is to include winter fruits in your diet on a regular basis.

Fruits that are in season during the winter include the right elements to support the immune system and offer balanced nutrients without the possibility of weight gain. Hence, it is important to understand which fruits can be beneficial in winter and why. Read on as we list the same.

Here are the healthiest fruits for winter:



1. Pomegranates

Include pomegranates in your wintertime diet to reap the health advantages and the sweet-sour flavour of every delicious seed. Pomegranate seeds' vivid crimson colour is a result of polyphenols, potent anti-oxidants. More antioxidants are present in pomegranate juice than in the majority of other fruit juices. Additionally, it has three times as many antioxidants as green tea and red wine. Pomegranate juice contains antioxidants that may assist in removing free radicals, defending cells from harm, and lowering inflammation.

2. Oranges

Oranges, and every other citrus fruit for that matter, should become your favourite snack item. Oranges are usually available and a fantastic choice because they are a vitamin C powerhouse, even if they aren't necessarily winter crops. A water-soluble antioxidant called vitamin C guards against cell deterioration. Additionally, some orange juices are supplemented with vitamin D in addition to the fibre, folic acid, potassium, calcium, and other minerals found in citrus fruits.

3. Pears

One can choose crisp or soft pears from the different sorts of pears to suit their personal tastes. Surprisingly, pears come in more than 100 different types. In India, the pear season runs from the end of summer until the beginning of winter. The pear fruit is particularly rich in copper and potassium, minerals that improve heart health by boosting immunity, regulating cholesterol metabolism, and facilitating muscular contraction.

4. Apples

Among the most popular winter fruits is the apple. The apples are delicious and crunchy, varying in size and colour. However, every type of winter fruit is packed with fibre, vitamin C, and other antioxidants. The fruit has a low glycemic index and high levels of simple sugars including fructose, sucrose, and glucose despite its high carbohydrate content. Quercetin, catechin, anthocyanin, and chlorogenic acid are powerful antioxidant plant components that are often abundant in apples.

5. Bananas

While bananas are a fruit that may be consumed all year round, their advantages are often greatest in the winter. Bananas are an excellent source of potassium, an essential electrolyte necessary for controlling heartbeat and muscular contraction, therefore include them on your list of winter fruits. Maintaining the proper balance of water in the cells requires potassium as well. Additionally, dopamine and catechin, two beneficial antioxidants found in plants, are abundant in bananas.

6. Pineapples

A huge tropical fruit with prickly, rough skin is the pineapple. The pineapple's interior is a sweet, juicy fruit that can be roasted, grilled, or eaten raw. The fruit is rich in minerals, phytochemicals, and antioxidants that can boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and improve digestion. The many vitamins and minerals aid in controlling blood sugar levels.

Add these fruits to your daily diet this winter and achieve all of their benefits.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Trending Diseases