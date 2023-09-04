6 Ways Practising Breathing Exercises Daily Can Boost Your Health
Read on as we share some amazing benefits of practicing breathing exercises.
Breathing exercises provide several health advantages and have nearly no drawbacks
The fundamental functions of breathing are to take in oxygen and release carbon dioxide by moving the lungs. The diaphragm is a sheet of muscle that lies behind the lungs, and the muscles between the ribs regulate the movement of the lungs.
Breathing exercises have various health benefits for humans. They offer enormous advantages in terms of the body, mind, spirit, and emotions. We may greatly reduce our stress levels and relax by practising deep breathing. Our lungs function more effectively as a result of them.
The nice part about breathing exercises is that you can perform them anyplace and they're simple to understand. They don't call for any specialised tools. Continue reading as we share some amazing benefits of practicing breathing exercises.
Benefits of breathing exercises:
1. Improves various lung health issues
Breathing exercises are a nonpharmaceutical technique to help persons with lung disorders such as asthma and COPD control some aspects of their disease. Breathing exercises can improve quality of life, lung function, and symptoms of hyperventilation in persons with mild to moderate asthma. In COPD pulmonary rehabilitation programs, diaphragmatic breathing makes slower, deeper breathing that activates the diaphragm and is frequently taught to increase lung function and raise oxygen levels.
2. Can help reduce joint pain
Include breathing exercises in your regimen to increase the amount of oxygen in your cells and benefit your joints. It strengthens the muscles and joints and lowers the likelihood of wear and tear. Breathing exercises reduce the stress of exercise and increase the body's capacity to withstand strenuous physical activity.
3. Boosts mental health
By practising conscious breathing techniques, people can begin to reset their respiratory system, which can enhance how they feel and think. It can be increasingly difficult for us to think clearly when our stress levels rise. Cortisol (and other stress hormones) overuse is associated with a higher risk of a number of health conditions, including depression and anxiety.
4. Good for digestion
Regular breathing exercises help us maintain a healthy digestive tract and eliminate gastrointestinal problems including flatulence, bloating, indigestion, and constipation. They also alleviate GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) symptoms.
5. Slows ageing
Exercises that include breathing can delay ageing. They support maintaining body weight. Breathing exercises as discussed can help in reducing stress. They also help strengthen abdominal muscles, improve posture, prevent wrinkles, and keep skin radiant. Breathing exercises like pranayama increase the oxygen supply, which boosts blood flow and enhances skin attractiveness. Additionally, it detoxifies the blood, giving rise to younger-looking skin.
6. Boost cognitive health
Regular breathing exercises have been linked to increased focus and concentration. They also help us remember things better and make better decisions. Better focus and concentration also helps boost memory.
Breathing exercises provide several health advantages and have nearly no drawbacks. Once you master the method, they are simple to perform and hardly ever need expert supervision. The sole prerequisite for enjoying the health advantages of breathing exercises is regular practise. But if you experience any pain after performing the breathing exercises, call your doctor straight away.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.