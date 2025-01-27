6 Tips To Improve Sleep Quality
If you are having trouble falling asleep, here are a few tips that might help.
Just like a healthy diet and regular exercise, a good night's sleep is extremely important for your overall well-being. Many factors can affect the quantity and quality of your sleep. Research has shown that improper sleep can affect your mood, thinking ability, immunity, heart health, physical fitness and more. It might not be possible for you to control all the factors that affect the amount of sleep you get. However, a few simple habits can help encourage better sleep. If you are having trouble falling asleep, here are a few tips that might help.
Tips to ensure a good night's sleep
1. Monitor your caffeine consumption
Consuming too much caffeine can disturb your sleep schedule. You must also avoid caffeine few hours before bedtime. Therefore, it is wise to drink safe amount of caffeine in morning or afternoon.
2. Make a schedule
Go to bed and get up at the same time every time. Continue to maintain your sleep schedule and wake up at the same time. This will help you ensure 7-8 hours of sleep every night.
3. Melatonin might help
Melatonin supplements can help induce sleep. For the unversed, melatonin is a hormone that your brain produces in response to darkness. It regulates your body's sleep-wake cycle.
4. Exercise regularly
Regular exercise is essential for your mental as well as physical health. It will also allow you to sleep better. Exercise also helps regulate hormones, promoting better sleep.
5. Reduce stress
Stress can be more harmful than you think. It can also affect your sleep schedule. Therefore, try stress management practices. These will also leave a relaxing effect on your mind and body, ensuring better sleep.
6. Eat light dinner
A heavy meal right before bedtime can cause trouble sleeping. Eat light dinner few hours before bedtime to sleep without discomfort.
If you are facing chronic sleep problem, it is crucial to seek medical help.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
