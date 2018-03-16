6 Things You Did Not Know About The Real Roadie, Ranvijay Singh Singha
Ranvijay Singh Singha appeared in the popular TV show Roadies. We bet you didn't know these things about Ranvijay Singh Singha physical fitness.
Happy Birthday, Ranvijay Singh Singha!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ranvijay Singh Singha is a fitness icon for the youth
- He makes fitness a part of his lifestyle
- He runs 10 kilometers every alternative day
Be it his rugged look or his enchanting smile, anything and everything about Ranvijay Singh Singha is lovable! We saw him for the first time in 2003 as a contestant on the popular show roadies and since then, he has become the face of that show. But his fame is not limited to just roadies, Ranvijay Singh Singha is a fitness icon for men and an eye-candy for women. Our very own fitness icon celebrates his birthday today and we couldn't admire him any less.
The real roadie has a number of qualities which you aren't really aware of, especially when it comes to fitness. So here's a list of 6 things you did not know about his fitness mantra. Take a look.
1. He does not smoke and does not do drugs
Ranvijay's fitness is attributed to the fact that he keeps away from these unhealthy habits. Another reason is that many youngsters and teens look up to him and takes him as an idol. This is why he is extra careful of what he does and promotes because that impacts the youth as well.
2. He performs stunts on his own
Where most celebrities prefer going for stuntmen to perform risky stunts, Ranvijay goes on to perform them himself.
3. Fitness is his motto
Fitness is Ranvijay's motto. Unlike other, he makes fitness a part of his lifestyle. He doesn't treat it like an extra activity which needs to be performed on a daily basis just for the purpose of looking good on camera. He makes it a point to exercise every day at any point during the day or at night. And yes, the most surprising thing about him is that he keeps fit without hitting the gym! The key to his fitness is various sports and army drills.
4. Running is important
Running is crucial to your health, and Ranvijay bys this statement true. He runs 10 kilometers every alternative day. Tough, isn't it. Well, it certainly isn't so tough for Ranvijay!
5. He loves eating and sleeping
Despite his super-busy schedule, Ranvijay makes it a point that he gets ample sleep. Besides this, he loves to gorge on all kinds of food and does it as and when it is possible. He keeps himself hydrated with lots of water and eats a lot of fruits as well.
6. If not roadies, he would have been in the army
Ranvijay's plan was either to be a part of roadies or be a part of the army and serve and nation. And yes, he was fit enough for both! #Respect
You were and you still are an inspiration to the youth!
