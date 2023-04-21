6 Herbs & Spices To Fight Inflammation In Summer
Adding herbs and spices to your diet can help you stay healthy during the summer months.
These herbs and spices have potent anti-inflammatory properties
Summer is the season of inflammation. It's the time when the temperature rises rapidly and the body's immune system weakens, making us more susceptible to inflammatory responses. Inflammation can result in a host of problems such as stomach issues, allergies, headaches, joint pain, and skin rashes.
Many herbs and spices have potent anti-inflammatory properties that help the body to fight inflammation and strengthen the immune system. Read on as we share some herbs and spices that may be helpful for you this summer.
6 Herbs & spices that will help you fight inflammation this summer:
1. Turmeric
Turmeric is a popular Indian spice that contains a bioactive compound called curcumin. Curcumin is a powerful anti-inflammatory agent that has been shown to reduce inflammation in conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and cancer. It also boosts the immune system and helps to soothe the digestive system. Turmeric is available in powdered form and can be added to drinks, smoothies, or as a spice in food.
2. Ginger
Ginger is an excellent herb that has many health benefits. Gingerols and shogaols are the compounds responsible for its anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds help to reduce pain, inflammation, and swelling in the body. Ginger is known to boost the immune system and help soothe the stomach. It can be added to drinks or used as a spice in food.
3. Cinnamon
Cinnamon is a unique herb that is widely used in winter but is also beneficial during summer. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help to reduce inflammation in the body. Cinnamon is also good for regulating blood sugar levels and boosting the immune system. It can be used as a spice in oatmeal, smoothies, or as a seasoning for vegetables.
4. Garlic
Garlic is a popular herb used in many cultures around the world. It has potent anti-inflammatory properties that help to boost the immune system and reduce inflammation in the body. Garlic contains a compound called allicin, which works as an antioxidant and helps to reduce oxidative stress caused by inflammation. It can be used as a spice in many dishes or eaten raw.
5. Rosemary
Rosemary is a herb that is widely used in Mediterranean cuisine. It has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for many health problems. Rosemary is rich in anti-inflammatory compounds such as rosmarinic acid, which helps to reduce inflammation in the body. It is also good for boosting the immune system and improving digestion. Rosemary can be used as a spice in salads or as a seasoning for meat dishes.
6. Basil
Basil is an herb that is widely used in Italian cuisine. It contains a compound called eugenol, which has anti-inflammatory properties. Basil is also good for improving digestion and boosting the immune system. It can be used as a spice in salads or as a seasoning for pasta dishes.
In conclusion, these herbs and spices have potent anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce inflammation in the body. They are also good for strengthening the immune system and improving digestion.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
