6 Healthy Foods You Thought You Could Eat Anytime But You Can't
Sticking to the same variety of healthy foods won't benefit you. Check here.
These foods are healthy, but binge-eating them is not!
So now that you are done with the never-ending battle of looking for yummy healthy foods, it is time for you to understand that binge-eating the same will not help you! Yes it is primary to living healthy but it is more important for you to understand that moderation is the key. And more than that, sticking to only one particular variety of food will give you excess of a particular nutrient and deficient in the rest. To prevent any such situation from taking place, you must ensure that you are eating a wide variety of foods rich in all nutrients and vitamins.
Confused, aren't you? Relax! We have compiled a list of the 6 healthy foods you must not eat on a daily basis.
1. Salmon
Salmon, specifically the smoked variety, seems like that food item which just cannot go wrong in terms of health. But, that's not true. The smoked variety puts some limitations on it. Smoking salmon leads to generation of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) which can increase lifetime cancer risks. So keep it to only twice a week. However, salmon in other varieties is absolutely safe and you can have as much as you want, as often as you want.
2. Coconut oil
Coconut oil, too, seems to be one with only benefits and no drawbacks in terms of health. But here's an eye-opener, coconut oil has limitations if consumed in large quantities on a daily basis. This darling food is a saturated fat source rich in medium-chain triglycerides. They help in lowering body cholesterol levels. However, coconut oil is high in kilojoules, excess of which stores in the body as fat. Limit your daily intake of coconut oil to tablespoons.
3. Grilled meat
When you grill meat at high temperatures, like for cooking beef, pork, fish or poultry, it can produce heterocyclic amines (HCAs) which are potential cancer-causing compounds. So this is a reason good enough for you to limit your daily intake of the same. But this is not the case with other foods like vegetables, fruits and veggie burgers. So you must keep your meat consumption to 18 grams a week. Make it an occasional indulgence.
4. Canned soup
Soups are a great way to add some more veggies to your diet. Just one bowl of soup in a day is good enough to give your body a good feed of essential nutrients and minerals. However, canned soups are just a powerful source of sodium. So if you feel that you are maintaining your blood pressure by not taking too much salt, you are just under a fake sense of security. Canned soups give you much more sodium than what you require.
5. Tuna
Wait what? Yes, you need to limit tuna intake too!
There are 'n' numbers of reasons to love tuna, from flavor to health. It is a rich source of iron, magnesium, protein, calcium and zinc. But thanks to its high mercury levels, regular intake of tuna is not recommended for nursing moms. Not only for mums, too much mercury can lead to mercury poisoning. The same is responsible for vision problems. Opt for a low mercury tuna for two to three servings in a week.
6. Margarine
For all those who thought margarine is that cousin of regular butter which is low in saturated fats so it can be consumed without guilt and fear, here's a feed of the facts. The original fats used in margarine are saturated fats. So no matter how hard you try to keep from saturated fats, consuming margarine would make up for it anyway. Instead, you can eat cow milk ghee.
