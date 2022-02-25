5 Yoga Poses To Help You Recover After Covid-19
Yoga is one of the best ways to regain the strength and vitality of the body after going through Covid-19. Here are some asanas to help recover.
These asanas are simple, fast and effective and will improve lung capacity and boost immunity
Here's yet another year as we struggle against Covid-19. Despite taking precautions, many of us have been infected by the virus. Of course, it's been a tough time tiding over the mount of infection. If you went through it, you may be still recovering from some weakness and fatigue. In this situation, you need good food and proper exercise that can help rejuvenate your body inside out. In fact, you can try out yoga poses to recover faster and better. Here's a list of yoga poses that you can try. The Instagram page named Anushka Yoga posted about these asanas. The caption read, "Most of us have been through the wringer with Covid-19 and a lot of us are recovering from it right now just like me. There's a lot you can do to come back faster and stronger from Covid nutritionally and physically."
Regarding the asanas, here's what the post said, "These asanas are simple, fast and effective and will improve lung capacity, strengthen you & boost your immunity. I have been practising them every single day. You can start with doing them for a few minutes daily and then slowly build up."
Here are the five yoga poses or asanas you can try practising:
1. Cow pose or Bitilasana
In this pose, you are on all fours. While keeping your arms just below the shoulders and looking forward, you arch your back downwards.
2. Cat pose or Marjaryasana
In the cat pose, you are again on all fours. But this time you will arch your back upwards or outwards while looking downwards.
3. Butterfly pose or Baddhakonasana
This pose requires you to sit with your legs folded in front of you. You keep the soles of your feet touching each other. Keep your palms folded on your feet. The exercise includes lifting the folded legs on both sides and then resting them on the floor in turns.
4. Puppy pose or Uttana Shishosana
In this pose, you kneel down and bend over so that your head touches the floor. Keep your arms stretched out in front of you.
5. Wind release pose or Pawanmuktasana
Lie down on your back and fold your knees. Hug your knees to your torso.
Use these yoga poses to recover from weakness and other post-Covid issues.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
