Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Shares 5 Weight-Loss Tips For Women Above The Age Of 35
Walking regularly is a great way to squeeze in a workout for women above the age of 35
While you may have been able to eat anything you wanted without gaining weight in your teens and early 20s, those days are usually over by the time you reach 35. As you become older, the body's metabolism slows down and, as a result, causes that all-too-familiar weight gain. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares five weight-loss tips for women who are above 35 years. In the caption, she says, “Being overweight makes one prone to diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and other diseases. It is important to understand that the benefits of being fit and healthy are far greater than eating unwisely.”
She further writes, “Research has proved that, ‘Two out of three women in urban India, and one in three in rural India above the age of 35 are overweight.' This means that two-thirds of women above 35 years of age in urban India and one-third in rural India are overweight. The worrying part is, it is not that easy to lose weight when you're above 35 years old, as compared to your 25-year-old bodies.”
Anjali Mukerjee lists the following tips:
1. Walk for an hour every day: The nutritionist says that you must walk for an hour every day. Walking is a great exercise and it helps you burn calories.
2. Increase fibre in your diet: Your diet also plays an important role in controlling weight. Increase fibre in your diet to about 30-35 grams in a day.
3. Make your last meal of the daylight: Some diet tips will go a long way in helping you maintain weight. You must make your last meal light. And try to finish it off by 7 pm.
4. Limit your oil intake: You should have oil in a limited quantity. Limit your oil intake to 2-3 tablespoons per day.
5. Begin your meal with raw salad: Whenever you are hungry, it's good to begin your meal with a raw salad (at least once a day). This not only serves nutrients to your body but also refrains you from binge eating.
Remember, your health should be a top priority throughout your life, including in your 30s. As a result, it's better if you aim to maintain a healthy body weight that benefits your entire health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
