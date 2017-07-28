Home » Living Healthy » 5 Ways To Boost Your Brain Power In 2 Weeks
5 Ways To Boost Your Brain Power In 2 Weeks
Brain is the most important part of our body. Our brains govern our thoughts, emotions and movements. Poor diet plan, no physical exercise, inadequate sleep can make us unfocused, irritated and can make us exhausted. Many foods and lifestyle can boost brain power.
Ways to improve your mental power
Our brains constantly change and regulate millions of bodily functions simultaneously every minute of every day. Our brains govern our thoughts, emotions and movements. Poor diet plan, no physical exercise, inadequate sleep can make us unfocused , irritated and can make us exhausted. Many foods and lifestyle can boost brain power. Brains have 60 percent fat and need plenty of high quality of dietary fats to create healthy brain cells. My aim in this article is to give simple, realistic and practical ways to boost brain power, improve thinking skills, memory and mental clarity.
1. Nuts: Walnuts are the powerhouse of many nutritious elements like fiber, protein and omega 3 fatty acids which are healthy for the brain. Omega 3 fatty acids protects against brain-damaging inflammation.
2. Brain healthy foods: Foods like cherries, seeds, herbs, ginger, almonds, pomegranates, grapes and blueberries should be included in the diet. These help to reduce inflammation and brain damaging free radicals.
3. Breathing exercise: Breathing exercise gives more oxygen to the brain which is essential for the optimum mental performance. This exercise should be done three times a day.
4. Sleep: Adequate sleep is also essential to boost the brain power. Make sure that you take a minimum eight hours of sleep every day. Inadequate sleep reduces mental and bodily functions.
5. Meditation: It improves brain health and helps brain to perform several functions properly. It is very simple and should be done every day as it helps you free from the worries, stress and pressures of the entire day.
