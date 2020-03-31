ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Ways To Balance Your Hormones Naturally

Several factors including diet and lifestyle can create hormonal imbalance. This is a common condition these days. Here are some ways to balance your hormones.
  Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 31, 2020 07:51 IST
Here are some ways to balance hormones naturally

Hormones affect your body in several ways including mental, physical and emotional health. These are the chemical messenger of the body. Hormones affect weight, mood, appetite and many other things inside your body. Hormonal imbalance is quite common these days. Several factors including diet and lifestyle can create an imbalance. Imbalance can create an increase or decrease of certain hormones. A healthy diet and lifestyle can help you maintain healthy levels of hormones. Here are some natural ways to balance your hormones.

Ways to balance hormones naturally


1. Ensure better sleep

Proper sleep is extremely important for a healthy body. Sleep can affect several important hormones inside your body including hunger hormone. People who sleep less are more likely to consume more calories throughout the day. Inadequate sleep can also increase the risk of diabetes. Ensure proper sleep for healthy levels of hormones.

Ensure proper sleep to avoid hormonal imbalance
2. Reduce stress

Stress is also a common problem faced these days. Increased stress can affect your hormones as well. It can increase the levels of adrenaline and cortisol which can cause mood swings, increased hunger and even cardiovascular diseases. Stress is harmful for your overall health. Try methods like exercise and meditation to beat stress.

3. Add enough protein to your diet

Protein should be an essential part of your diet. It is also known as the building block of the body as it helps in repairing muscles. Protein intake also affects the hormone that controls appetite (hunger hormone). Eating protein can keep you full for longer and make you eat less.

4. Exercise regularly or meditate

Regular exercise is important for your overall health. It affects your physical as well as mental health. Healthy levels of hormones also require regular exercise. it will keep you physically fit as well as keep you energetic.

Regular exercise can help you boost overall health
5. Eat a healthy diet

It is advised to consume a healthy diet to balance your hormones. Some of the foods that you should add to your diet may include flaxseeds, broccoli, salmon, leafy greens, nuts, soy, turmeric and much more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

