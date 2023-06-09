Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With 5-6 Fresh Curry Leaves

Chewing 5-6 raw curry leaves on an empty stomach with a glass of water is one of the simplest things you can do to boost your health. Here's a list of benefits.
Curry leaves are loaded with vitamin A

A few tiny curry leaves can add several flavours to your food. Almost every kitchen has a curry leaf plant. It is often added to South Indian delicacies. Curry leaves are also easily available and can be planted at home as well. Other than a strong flavour, curry leaves can offer you several health benefits. By now, you might have come across the benefits of curry leaves for hair. But other than that curry leaves can offer you many benefits. Also, starting your day with a few curry leaves can do wonders to your overall health.

Chewing 5-6 raw curry leaves on an empty stomach with a glass of water is one of the simplest things you can do to boost your health. In this article, let's understand the many benefits of this simple practice.

Health benefits of chewing curry leaves on an empty stomach



1. Boost hair health

Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants and proteins that fight against free radicals and keep your hair strong and healthy. Vitamin B in curry leaves also boost overall hair health. You can improve hair growth and prevent premature greying of hair.



2. Boosts immunity

Curry leaves are loaded with antioxidants which can help strengthen your immune system and prevent you from falling sick. These antioxidants can also help reduce oxidative stress and fight against free radicals.

3. Improves eyesight

Curry leaves are rich in vitamin A which can help improve vision. Kadi patta can also help age-related degeneration.

4. Relieves morning sickness and nausea

Carminative properties of curry leaves can help control factors like gas and bloating which contribute to morning sickness.

Chewing curry leaves can also help improve overall digestion.

5. May help in weight loss

According to studies, antiobesity and lipid-lowering effects of components present in curry leaves can fight against obesity as well as improve cholesterol levels.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

