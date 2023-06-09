5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With 5-6 Fresh Curry Leaves
Chewing 5-6 raw curry leaves on an empty stomach with a glass of water is one of the simplest things you can do to boost your health. Here's a list of benefits.
Curry leaves are loaded with vitamin A
A few tiny curry leaves can add several flavours to your food. Almost every kitchen has a curry leaf plant. It is often added to South Indian delicacies. Curry leaves are also easily available and can be planted at home as well. Other than a strong flavour, curry leaves can offer you several health benefits. By now, you might have come across the benefits of curry leaves for hair. But other than that curry leaves can offer you many benefits. Also, starting your day with a few curry leaves can do wonders to your overall health.
Chewing 5-6 raw curry leaves on an empty stomach with a glass of water is one of the simplest things you can do to boost your health. In this article, let's understand the many benefits of this simple practice.
Health benefits of chewing curry leaves on an empty stomach
1. Boost hair health
Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants and proteins that fight against free radicals and keep your hair strong and healthy. Vitamin B in curry leaves also boost overall hair health. You can improve hair growth and prevent premature greying of hair.
2. Boosts immunity
Curry leaves are loaded with antioxidants which can help strengthen your immune system and prevent you from falling sick. These antioxidants can also help reduce oxidative stress and fight against free radicals.
3. Improves eyesight
Curry leaves are rich in vitamin A which can help improve vision. Kadi patta can also help age-related degeneration.
4. Relieves morning sickness and nausea
Carminative properties of curry leaves can help control factors like gas and bloating which contribute to morning sickness.
Chewing curry leaves can also help improve overall digestion.
5. May help in weight loss
According to studies, antiobesity and lipid-lowering effects of components present in curry leaves can fight against obesity as well as improve cholesterol levels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.