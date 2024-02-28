5 Reasons Why You Are Not Losing Weight
If you are following a weight loss diet and still not getting the desired results, here are some factors that you should consider.
Uncontrolled stress can lead to weight gain
It is usually believed that weight loss is all about burning more calories than you consume. However, there are several other factors that can affect the amount of weight you lose. Many things can go wrong when following a strict diet or workout routine. Your hormones, metabolism, stress levels and sleep schedule are some factors that affect body weight. So if you are following a weight loss diet and still not getting the desired results, here are some factors that you should consider.
In an Instagram post nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few reasons why you are not losing weight despite all the efforts. Let's take a look at these:
1. You are not eating enough protein
Protein plays a key role in weight management. It promotes satiety and keeps you full for longer. Protein is also crucial for muscle repair and metabolism. According to the nutritionist, adequate protein intake can increase your calorie burn by 80-100 calories per day. So, add plenty of protein sources to your diet like lentils, chickpeas, tofu, eggs and quinoa.
2. Not eating enough
Many often decrease their calorie consumption drastically to lose weight. However, studies have shown that following low-calorie diets for long can decrease your metabolism by up to 23%. Therefore, use reliable calculators and adjust calories accordingly.
3. Hormonal imbalance
Hormones affect your body weight in several ways. "1 in 8 women develop a thyroid disorder during her life, often leading to weight gain or difficulty losing weight," the nutritionist mentioned. If you are finding it difficult to shed some kilos, consult a healthcare provider to get your hormones checked.
4. Sleep deprivation
Lack of sleep can make you gain weight. Sleep affects your hunger hormones as well as metabolism. So, prioritize 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night to support your weight loss goals.
5. Stress
Uncontrolled stress is more harmful than you think. "High levels of the stress hormone cortisol have been linked to increased belly fat," Batra added. Practice stress management techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
