Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Reasons Why You Are Not Losing Weight

5 Reasons Why You Are Not Losing Weight

If you are following a weight loss diet and still not getting the desired results, here are some factors that you should consider.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 28, 2024 09:04 IST
2-Min Read
5 Reasons Why You Are Not Losing Weight

Uncontrolled stress can lead to weight gain

It is usually believed that weight loss is all about burning more calories than you consume. However, there are several other factors that can affect the amount of weight you lose. Many things can go wrong when following a strict diet or workout routine. Your hormones, metabolism, stress levels and sleep schedule are some factors that affect body weight. So if you are following a weight loss diet and still not getting the desired results, here are some factors that you should consider.

In an Instagram post nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few reasons why you are not losing weight despite all the efforts. Let's take a look at these:

1. You are not eating enough protein



RELATED STORIES
related

Weight Loss: Times You Should Avoid Stepping On A Weighing Scale

Your body weight changes throughout the day. Several other factors can also affect the numbers on the scale.

related

Weight Loss: 5 Foods And Drinks To Boost Your Metabolism

Certain foods can increase your metabolism and help you burn more calories. Here we have a list of such foods and drinks that you can easily add to your diet for fast metabolism.

Protein plays a key role in weight management. It promotes satiety and keeps you full for longer. Protein is also crucial for muscle repair and metabolism. According to the nutritionist, adequate protein intake can increase your calorie burn by 80-100 calories per day. So, add plenty of protein sources to your diet like lentils, chickpeas, tofu, eggs and quinoa.

2. Not eating enough



Many often decrease their calorie consumption drastically to lose weight. However, studies have shown that following low-calorie diets for long can decrease your metabolism by up to 23%. Therefore, use reliable calculators and adjust calories accordingly.

3. Hormonal imbalance

Hormones affect your body weight in several ways. "1 in 8 women develop a thyroid disorder during her life, often leading to weight gain or difficulty losing weight," the nutritionist mentioned. If you are finding it difficult to shed some kilos, consult a healthcare provider to get your hormones checked.

4. Sleep deprivation

Lack of sleep can make you gain weight. Sleep affects your hunger hormones as well as metabolism. So, prioritize 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night to support your weight loss goals.

5. Stress

Uncontrolled stress is more harmful than you think. "High levels of the stress hormone cortisol have been linked to increased belly fat," Batra added. Practice stress management techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases