5 Reasons Why This Protein-Rich Snack Should Be A Part Of Your Winter Diet
As the winter season is here, it is time to make all necessary changes to your diet according to the weather. You can find a variety of winter-specific foods during these months. These can provide you with all the essential nutrients as well as help you stay warm. Peanuts should definitely be a part of this list.
Peanuts are delicious, filling and power-packed with essential nutrients. Recently, in an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a list of reasons why you should be consuming peanuts every day in winter. Let's take a look at these.
Here's why peanuts should be a part of your winter diet:
1. An excellent source of protein
Protein should be an essential part of your daily diet. Not many know that peanuts are loaded with protein. According to the nutritionist, peanuts contain all the 20 amino acids in variable proportions and are the biggest source of the protein called "arginine".
2. Can help in weight loss
Peanuts, when consumed in the right proportion can help you manage body weight. It is a good source of protein that assists in weight loss and keeps you full for longer.
Peanuts also contain a type of healthy monounsaturated fat that helps in the secretion of hormones that promote satiety.
3. Promote healthy pregnancy
Pregnant women are advised to consume folate for healthy growth of the baby. It reduces the risk of neural tube defects.
Peanuts are a good source of folate that pregnant can add to their diet.
4. Boost skin health
Your diet affects your skin in multiple ways. Peanuts are rich in vitamin B3 and niacin, which can promote wrinkle-free skin and keep skin-related diseases at bay.
Peanuts may also help reduce hyperpigmentation.
5. A perfect snack for kids
A good amount of protein in peanuts supports muscle health and promotes recovery after doing any physical activity.
Peanuts also improve physical development.
The nutritionist also highlighted that consuming peanuts can reduce one's risk of Alzheimer's disease and age-related cognitive decline.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
