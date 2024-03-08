5 Nutrients That Can Help Manage Menopause Symptoms
Irregular periods, vaginal dryness, mood swings, hot flashes, weight gain, poor metabolism and sleep problems are some common symptoms of menopause.
Folate can help improve your overall well-being
Menopause marks the end of menstrual cycles. It usually happens around 50 years of age. it is a natural biological process that can have both physical and emotional symptoms. Every woman experiences menopause symptoms differently. Some might experience drastic changes while others might not even notice any change. Irregular periods, vaginal dryness, mood swings, hot flashes, weight gain, poor metabolism and sleep problems are some common symptoms of menopause. However, a few interventions can help minimise the impact of these symptoms and help women deal with this transition smoothly. A few nutrients play a significant role in subsiding the symptoms.
Essential nutrients to manage menopause symptoms
1. Folate:
Folate can help improve your overall well-being and help you deal with the changes your body undergoes during menopause. Folate can also help improve symptoms such as hot flashes and mood swings.
2. Vitamin B12:
Vitamin B12 deficiency is common, especially among vegetarians. Vitamin B12 plays a significant role in energy production and also supports healthy nerve function. So, if you are feeling too exhausted during or just before menopause, try adding vitamin B12 to your diet.
3. Magnesium:
Inadequate sleep is a common symptom of menopause. Adding enough magnesium-rich foods can help ensure a healthy sleep cycle. Magnesium can also help deal with depression and mood swings and boost heart health.
4. Calcium:
After menopause, women are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to focus on your bone health. Add enough calcium-rich foods to your diet and support your bone health.
5. Vitamin D:
Vitamin D also enhances bone health by supporting calcium absorption in the body. It also helps in reducing signs of depression and promotes overall mood.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.